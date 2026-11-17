Comedian Andrew Schulz, who voted for Donald Trump in 2024 and interviewed him during the presidential campaign, has described the president's record as potentially the greatest failure of his lifetime. Schulz also accused Trump of abandoning key promises and alleged unprecedented corruption.

Speaking on Saturday, 14 November, on The Brilliant Idiots, which he co-hosts with Charlamagne tha God, Schulz criticised the gap between Trump's campaign promises and his actions in office.

The comments continue a public break with a president Schulz once supported. He had previously raised concerns about government spending and foreign policy.

Andrew Schulz Questions Trump's Record

'It's the greatest failure of a president of our lifetime, and—I don't know—ever, right?' Schulz said, according to Mediaite.

He described what he saw as a sharp divide between Trump's campaign rhetoric and his actions in office. His central complaint was not only that promises had gone unfulfilled, but that the administration had pursued policies he believed contradicted them.

Schulz also alleged levels of corruption and cronyism without precedent in Western democracy. That was his assessment; the podcast and the reporting on his comments did not independently establish the claim.

In the remarks cited by Mediaite, Schulz did not identify specific contracts, appointments or court findings to support the breadth of his allegation.

Trump appeared on Schulz's Flagrant podcast in October 2024, shortly before the presidential election. The interview, which lasted roughly 90 minutes, gave Trump an opportunity to speak to an audience beyond traditional political news programmes.

Variety reported in July 2025 that the interview had attracted 9.6 million views on YouTube. The figure was reported at that time and should not be read as a current view count.

Why Schulz Voted for Trump

Schulz later said his vote reflected frustration with Democrats, rather than an ideological conversion to conservatism.

In a June 2025 interview with The New York Times, he described himself as a lifelong registered Democrat. He said he believed the party had denied its supporters a meaningful voice in the political process.

He also criticised Kamala Harris's presidential campaign, arguing that its message offered too little change to Americans dissatisfied with the outgoing administration.

Those comments help explain why Schulz's latest criticism focuses on expectations. He supported Trump partly because he wanted a departure from policies he associated with the political establishment. He has since questioned whether that change had taken place.

Criticism Began in 2025

Schulz had voiced concerns about Trump's record before the November remarks. During a July 2025 episode of Flagrant, he complained that Trump was supporting foreign conflicts and increasing spending instead of reducing government expenditure.

'I voted for none of this,' he said at the time, according to Variety.

Schulz also recalled receiving messages from people who challenged him over the administration's decisions. He argued that Trump's actions did not reflect the policies he believed he had supported at the ballot box.

The latest comments continue that dispute over whether Trump's second term has delivered the changes that convinced Schulz to vote for him.

Trump appeared on popular podcasts during the 2024 campaign, seeking to reach voters outside conventional political media. Schulz's criticism now puts his own earlier interview with Trump in a different context: he has moved from giving the candidate a lengthy platform to publicly questioning the president's record.