The crew of a burning Russian An-12 military transport aircraft reportedly tried to steer it away from residential buildings before it crashed near Yagunovo in the Kemerovo region on Tuesday. Russian media reported that all 17 people aboard were killed.

The aircraft crashed on 17 November during a flight that Russian outlets said was travelling from Novosibirsk to Kansk. The incident was reported at about 9.30pm local time. Kemerovo Region Governor Ilya Seredyuk confirmed an aviation incident near Yagunovo but did not identify the aircraft or give a casualty figure. He later said the plane had been flying through the region. The reported route and death toll had not been officially confirmed.

Crew Reportedly Tried to Steer Burning Aircraft Away From Homes

REN TV, a Russian state-controlled broadcaster, reported that the crew tried to keep the burning aircraft away from residential buildings before impact. The claim was also carried by other outlets, but no official account has established the aircraft's flight path or confirmed the crew's actions.

Witnesses cited in Russian media reports said the aircraft was on fire before it descended rapidly and struck a field near Yagunovo. Local reports said there were no casualties or damage on the ground. The village is near Kemerovo, the regional capital, but authorities had not released a detailed account of the crash site or the aircraft's final movements.

Russian Media Put Death Toll at 17

REN TV and Izvestia, a Russian newspaper, reported that all 17 people aboard were killed. Izvestia attributed the figure to a source, while REN TV also reported that nobody survived. The governor's public statements did not confirm the number of people on the aircraft or the reported fatalities.

Early accounts differed. Telegram channels linked to Russian security services initially reported three deaths, while military bloggers put the number aboard at 13. Later reports raised the figure to 17. The discrepancies reflected the uncertainty in the first hours after the crash; no official casualty statement had reconciled the figures by Tuesday evening.

Russian Air Force's Antonov An-12 four-engine turboprop transport plane has crashed in Kemerovo Oblast located in central Russia on Tuesday evening.



All 17 personnel who were on board have reportedly perished.



According to BAZA, the investigators are currently examining three… pic.twitter.com/aMlq7kPcvk — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) November 17, 2026

Governor Confirms Incident as Emergency Teams Respond

Seredyuk announced the aviation incident near Yagunovo in a Telegram post, saying emergency services were working at the scene and that he was heading there. He said regional authorities were providing assistance while the relevant agencies established the circumstances. An operational headquarters was later set up to coordinate the response.

In a subsequent video message, Seredyuk said the aircraft had been flying through the region when it crashed. He listed Emergency Situations Ministry personnel, police, the National Guard (Rosgvardiya) and disaster medicine teams among those at the site. His statements confirmed the incident and the emergency response, but did not identify the aircraft, confirm the reported death toll or establish the cause.

Cause of An-12 Crash Remains Unknown

Russian media reported that the aircraft caught fire while airborne. Baza, a Russian Telegram news channel, reported a possible aviation fuel leak, citing unnamed sources. The account has not been independently verified. No official finding has established what started the fire or whether it caused the aircraft to crash.

The aircraft was identified by Russian outlets as an Antonov An-12, a Soviet-designed, four-engine turboprop transport aircraft that first flew in 1957. It was developed to carry troops, military equipment and cargo and has been used in military transport operations. The reported Novosibirsk-to-Kansk route and an attempted emergency landing have not been independently confirmed. Authorities have yet to release findings on the aircraft's condition or the sequence of events leading to the crash.