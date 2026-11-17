JetBlue Flight 1717 landed safely in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, after reportedly encountering severe turbulence during a flight from Ponce, Puerto Rico. Five people reported injuries or required medical evaluation, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Emergency crews responded at approximately 6.25am after receiving reports of multiple injuries aboard the incoming aircraft. The plane landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at around 6.58am and proceeded to Terminal 3, where medical personnel were waiting to assess those affected.

JetBlue Flight 1717 Lands Safely After Severe Turbulence

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue identified five people who had reported injuries or required medical evaluation. All five declined transportation to nearby hospitals, and no one was taken to hospital following the incident.

The authorities did not disclose the nature or severity of the reported injuries or provide a breakdown of how many of the five people were passengers and how many were crew members.

Officials also reported no structural damage to the aircraft. However, the absence of reported damage does not establish the extent of any injuries sustained by those on board.

Local 10 reported the incident on Tuesday and said it had contacted JetBlue for comment. The airline separately confirmed to CNN that Flight 1717 had experienced turbulence and that medical personnel evaluated customers and crew members after landing.

The available information confirms that five people reported injuries or needed assessment, but it does not establish that all five sustained medically diagnosed injuries. No further medical findings were included in the initial reports.

Five People Assessed After JetBlue Flight 1717 Arrives

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said crews responded at approximately 6.25am after receiving reports of multiple injuries aboard the incoming aircraft. The plane landed at around 6.58am and proceeded to Terminal 3, where rescue personnel were standing by.

The initial reports did not establish where along the route the turbulence occurred, how long it lasted or what conditions caused it. CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said thunderstorms were affecting the Turks and Caicos and southern Bahamas that morning, and the flight may have been navigating the area. He also noted that other aircraft had reported light to moderate turbulence.

There was no confirmation in the initial accounts that the pilots had declared an emergency or diverted from the planned route. The aircraft continued to Fort Lauderdale and landed safely.

In a statement reported by CNN, JetBlue confirmed that Flight 1717 from Ponce to Fort Lauderdale had experienced turbulence. The airline said medical personnel evaluated customers and crew members after the aircraft landed, and no one was transported to hospital.

The airline reiterated that the safety of its customers and crew members remained its top priority.