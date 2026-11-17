President Donald Trump dismissed concerns about a series of technology disruptions affecting US aviation, banking services and Microsoft customers worldwide, telling reporters in Manila on 17 November: 'It's life.'

His remarks came as the National Security Agency (NSA) was dealing with a disruption affecting NSA Net, its classified internal communications network. The other incidents have been attributed to separate technical problems. No public evidence has established a connection between them and the NSA disruption.

Trump Dismisses Concerns Over Multiple Outages

Earlier in the exchange, Trump said the situation would be 'very much under control'. Asked whether he was concerned about the outages, he replied: 'No.' When a reporter mentioned the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and United Airlines, Trump said: 'It's life.' Asked about JPMorgan Chase, he repeated the phrase and added: 'When you're big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It's fine.'

Trump was also asked whether he was concerned about disruption to Thanksgiving travel. 'No, not at all. People are safe,' he said. A day earlier, he had rejected responsibility for the FAA ground stop. He praised Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and other officials for their response, while blaming ageing equipment and previous administrations for failing to modernise the air traffic control system.

NSA Net Disruption Forces Agency to Stagger Staff Arrivals

The disruption affected NSA Net, an internal network used for classified communications. Staff at the agency's Fort Meade headquarters in Maryland were given staggered arrival times to limit the number of people attempting to log in simultaneously. Backup facilities elsewhere in the United States were expected to take on some of the workload.

Recorded Future News reported that the network was not completely shut down but was experiencing intermittent service. Sources told CBS News that routine system patching was involved, while a US official described the disruption as a 'temporary degradation during scheduled maintenance'.

The precise circumstances had not been established publicly. Officials said mission-critical capabilities remained operational and that there was no evidence of a cyberattack.

Microsoft, FAA and Banks Report Separate Technical Failures

Microsoft's preliminary report into a global Microsoft 365 outage on 12 November identified three contributing factors: a latent defect in its networking gateway servers, a Teams failover that shifted traffic to a primary gateway also supporting Exchange Online and nearly 14% of that gateway's server capacity being unavailable.

The defect stemmed from a change whose deployment began in July. The combined pressures left affected servers unresponsive and triggered a wider network failure.

The FAA's nationwide ground stop on 13 November began at about 3.30pm Eastern Time and was lifted at 8.15pm. The agency said its legacy equipment became unstable after the FAA Telecommunications Infrastructure (FTI) network received about 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds.

Investigators identified a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas, as possible sources. L3Harris, the FAA's network service provider, had been deploying a new router at the Arkansas site. The investigation into the root cause continued.

The FAA reported 12,462 flight cancellations that Friday, including 9,082 by major airlines, but cautioned that not all were directly caused by the ground stop. On 17 November, the Trump administration requested $50.1 billion (£38 billion) from Congress for air traffic control modernisation. The proposal includes funding for telecommunications infrastructure, airport facilities, consolidated air traffic control centres and towers.

JPMorgan Chase said a software bug involving its on-premises hardware slowed transaction processing on 16 November. The bank said customers' funds remained safe and that there was no evidence the problem was cyber-related, although some transactions were delayed.

United Airlines also reported a technology disruption that day. The airline told CNN that fewer than 150 flights were affected, with delays to departing services. Flights already in the air and United Express services were not disrupted.

The cause of the NSA Net disruption remained unclear. The NSA had not publicly identified what caused the interruption.