The ugly custody battle over their daughter Ava continues for Jeremy Renner and his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco. The latter claims that the Marvel star bit the young girl during a time when he was angry.

Court documents filed publicly in the Supreme Court of California in Los Angeles last week, revealed that Pacheco spotted a bruise on Ava in 2017. The girl allegedly told her, "Daddy bit me." In the papers acquired by the New York Post, Ava, now 6-years old, explained that "the bite happened when Renner was being mean and yelling."

"It's OK Mummy, it was an accident. I told him to never do it again," Ava said, according to the legal papers.

Renner denied Pacheco's accusations that he bit their daughter. He said the bruise was from the seat belt when it "pinched" her. The 28-year-old Canadian model reportedly said, "When ... putting some ointment on her owie, Ava told me you bit her there."

The "Avengers: Endgame" actor allegedly explained that he and Ava play what he called the Ava burritto game. It is a nibble game involving "fake nibbles" and not a actual bites.

"Ha. No. We do a nibble game called Ava burrito. Haha. But not a bite. Tell her she's spicy. And the game ensues. Haha. Nibble game are fake nibbles," Renner replied according to the documents.

Renner's representative denied Pacheco's accusations and called them "categorically not true" and just a "straight-out character assassination" she and her attorney made against the actor. Likewise, the rep revealed in an email that Pacheco never filed a restraining order or "never withheld Renner's 50% custody time" after the incident happened.

This recent accusation from Pacheco is just among the many she has filed against "The Hurt Locker" star in a bid to win full custody of Ava instead of their shared rights. She previously claimed that Renner threatened to kill her last November, while he was intoxicated and high on cocaine.

Pacheco also alleged that Renner is mentally unstable and thus asked that his visits with Ava be monitoried by a mental health specialist. She accused the actor of being physically and sexually abusive to their daughter.

Renner, 48, has since denied the allegations and said Pacheco is obsessed with "demonizing" him and ruining his reputation. He said she is filing all these claims against him to cash in on his success.