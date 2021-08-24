Jessica Mulroney fuelled rumours of her feud with Meghan Markle in a since-deleted social media post, in which she talked about friends who have "distanced" themselves.

In the Instagram post, the 41-year-old Canadian turned pensive as she talked about mental illness and mulled over the loss of her career and her friends. She wrote, "I've spoken about mental illness for years as well as being a hard worker my whole life but never thought I'd have to go through intense treatment the way I did this year."

Mulroney then seemed to refer to last year's row with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter, in which the latter accused her of using her "white privilege" and being a racist. The controversy it brought damaged her professional life. Canadian TV network CTV pulled out all episodes of her reality TV series "I Do, Redo."

Read more Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney talks about 'losing friends' amid claims of fallout with duchess

Likewise, American network ABC cut ties with the stylist and dropped her as a fashion contributor on its "Good Morning America" show. According to the Daily Mail, she also stepped down as one of the board of directors of her co-founded charity "The Shoebox Project."

In her post, Mulroney seemed to hint that she was let go from her work without due process as she wrote, "I don't blame anyone, any company who erased me without investigations or what the press made me go through."

She continued, "Just working on myself. All the pain is now in the past. Sending all my followers (heart emoji) who have loved and supported me through this journey." Then she seemed to reference her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex as she closed her post, "It can be lonely having the world, friends distance from you and not even ask how you are. But thankfully, you find the things that truly matter..."

Interestingly, Mulroney was not among those who publicly greeted Megham Markle on her 40th birthday given that she was once considered the duchess her BFF (best friend forever). She was also not part of the royal's "40x40" global initiative. There have long been rumours that things have cooled off in their friendship since the duchess moved to California, but neither party has confirmed or denied them.