Jessica Mulroney is taking a "much needed break" from Instagram, just days after she made her account private and came on record to deny the rumours of a rift between her and Meghan Markle.

Jessica Mulroney took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a selfie of herself wearing a red suit and monochrome vest top, and revealed she will be unavailable on the picture-sharing site for a while to "get some real work done."

"Little girls night before a much needed break to get some real work done. See you in a few weeks," the stylist wrote. However, Mulroney later changed the caption of the picture to say she was taking a "pause" so that she could "finish an exciting project," reports Daily Mail.

The break comes just days after she took to her Instagram stories to put an end to speculations that she and Meghan Markle have drifted apart after she was involved in a race row. Several claims were made that the "Suits" alum has ended her friendship with her former stylist after blogger Sasha Exeter accused her of using her "textbook white privilege" to hamper her career.

"I'm going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family," Mulroney wrote in her story which was re-published by People magazine.

The 40-year-old, who lost her role on "Good Morning America" and saw her CTV reality show, "I do, Redo" pulled by the network following the accusations, said that the Duchess of Sussex has been in touch with her daily.

"She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me every day. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storylines. Stop feeding into it. Done," she added.

Her husband Ben Mulroney had also previously addressed the stories that she and Meghan have drifted apart. Reposting a news article that claimed Jessica had been calling Meghan non-stop to mend their ties, Ben wrote on his Twitter account: "FALSE."

Mulroney has been close friends with the former American actress for years and was in attendance at her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Her children were also a part of the wedding company, with her daughter serving as bridesmaid and twin sons Brian and John serving as page boys.