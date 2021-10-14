Jessie J hinted in an interview on Wednesday that her ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum is the muse in one of her songs from her upcoming album.

The English singer said the first track in her LP, which does not have a name yet, will kick off on a personal note. It is about a failed relationship which she seemingly hinted is about the "Magic Mike" star.

"The first song is about being in a relationship and someone just dismissing it. You know, when you go through a breakup and someone is like, 'OK, bye,'" the "Bang Bang" hitmaker said in an interview with Capital FM, seemingly indicating that their split was not an amicable one.

"One of my favourite songs is about just going for it and jumping in at the deep end," Jessie J said of another song. She also got candid about trying to match the success of her 2011 album "Who You Are."

"I feel like all you try to do is beat your best moment. I am still trying to beat my first album," the 33-year-old "I Want Love" singer admitted. However, she said she is taking her time and just "trying to roll with the years and the times."

Jessie J and Tatum were in an on-and-off relationship from 2018 to 2020. A source said at the time that they "cared enough about each other to try" to make it work, but they eventually realised they were better off apart and that their split was "amicable."

The singer talked about her "single life" last year in October to confirm their breakup. She has since moved on with dancer/choreographer Max Pham. She has been sharing photos and videos of them together on her Instagram to show how serious they are in their relationship.

As for Jessie J's ex-boyfriend, Tatum is rumoured to be dating actress Zoe Kravitz, who is now divorced from her husband Karl Glusman. They have been seen out together in New York although they have yet to officially confirm they are in a relationship. They are working together in her directorial debut called "Pu**y Island," where the actor is the male lead.