Actions speak louder than words for both Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz who have been photographed together in the past days amid rumours that they are dating. The same applies to the actor's activity on social media, which seemed to confirm the speculations.

The "Magic Mike" star is now following four fan accounts of the actress on Instagram, which is said to be a subtle confirmation of their romance. A source likewise claimed that they are indeed dating after meeting as friends on the set of her directorial debut "Pu***y Island."

Channing Tatum following all of Zoe's fan accounts on Instagram pic.twitter.com/GAc18hjWoe August 29, 2021

"It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more. The duo was recently spotted at a restaurant in New York City being very affectionate," the insider told Entertainment Tonight.

The pair initially sparked romance rumours earlier this month when they were pictured together during a bike ride around NYC, in which Kravitz had wrapped her arms around Tatum. Then last week they were together again enjoying iced coffees and grabbing groceries in Upstate New York.

congratulations to zoë kravitz for making channing tatum hot again pic.twitter.com/obnUL4s3ye — 21st c. tears (@oncle_jazz) August 28, 2021

Another source claimed that they "both thought the other was cool, fun, and attractive but never acted on it" at first because they were still not single. Tatum was still with his on-and-off-again girlfriend Jessie J. The 41-year-old "Step Up" star was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019 and they share eight-year-old daughter Everly.

Read more Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz look cosy together during bike ride in NYC

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Kravitz was previously married to Karl Glusman. They finalised their divorce on Aug. 25 after they split in December 2020. She and Tatum reportedly grew closer while filming their upcoming thriller movie and "things turned romantic fast."

"They both have a lot in common, they're both very active and love outdoor sports and being in the outdoors. They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too, that's why the [recent] upstate getaway was so great for them," the insider told US Weekly.

Kravitz and Tatum gushed over one another during an interview on their joint movie. She revealed that she "got the sense he's a true feminist" from "Magic Mike and his live shows" so she thought he would be a great fit for the role of the philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King. The actor on the other hand shared that he stopped wearing Crocs because she said they don't suit him.