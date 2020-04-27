Michelle Visage says she was let down after meeting Jessie J during a promotional tour in Australia, because she did not expect the singer to be cold and unfriendly.

The 2019 "Strictly Come Dancing" contestant did not mince her words when she recalled the "Flashlight" hitmaker's personality during their first meeting. She revealed that she was so excited to meet the singer but was disappointed in the end.

"When superstars come in, you don't know what you're going to get. You don't know if they're going to be standoffish, not nice, a total cold person like Jessie J was to us when we did the tour in Australia," Visage said in a candid interview with Gay Times.

The 51-year-old "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge said she stands by her comments about Jessie J, telling the publication, "I don't care if you put that in there. It wasn't nice."

"We were so excited too. She wasn't nice. I was so excited and then I was like, 'Boo!'" Visage added before she complimented the 32-year-old English singer about her vocal range.

"Let me tell you, there's few voices that could hold up to hers. That b***h can sing, oh my God," Visage said, and admitted that this is why it made her sad to finally meet her.

Visage talked about Jessie J when asked about her experience working with Nicki Minaj as a judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race." Contrary to the "Price Tag" singer, she called the rapper to be "genuine, honest and herself."

"But Nicki? She was amazing. Sometimes we don't know how they'll be when we ask them to do the podcast either, they can be like, 'I'll have to go through my manager or my agent.' Nope. She was like, 'Yep, I'm in. Let me get my lunch and I'll meet you in there.' So real," she shared.

Visage did not exactly say when the Australian tour with Jessie J happened. But her bad encounter with the singer made her not want to meet Madonna because she does not want to go through the same experience again. She said she does not want to be disappointed or "let down."