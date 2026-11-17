US President Donald Trump faced demonstrations in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, as protesters opposed his arrival for the ASEAN summit. Demonstrators burned effigies of the American leader, while placards displayed during earlier rallies branded him the world's 'number one terrorist'.

The protests followed several days of opposition to American foreign policy and a proposed technology partnership with the Philippines. Demonstrators also criticised President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s relationship with Washington, demanding greater independence in Philippine foreign policy.

The demonstrations coincided with the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, which brought regional leaders to the Philippine capital. Protesters opposed Trump's participation and the US-led Pax Silica initiative, citing concerns about military influence, land rights and economic dependence.

Trump Protest in Manila Sees Effigies Burned as Thousands Rally Against US President

At Liwasang Bonifacio, activists displayed an effigy depicting Trump lying inside a coffin. Members of the cultural group Panday Sining presented the artwork, which became a prominent symbol of opposition to his visit.

The coffin also carried messages from different sectors, including Indigenous Aeta communities, with slogans such as 'Reject Pax Silica' and 'Trump Out'.

Members of the Indigenous Ayta community were also shown setting fire to an effigy bearing Trump's likeness, according to footage shared on social media. The demonstrations reflected opposition to American influence and concerns about proposed development projects affecting local communities.

Members of the Indigenous Ayta community in the Philippines set fire to an effigy bearing Trump’s likeness. pic.twitter.com/sdCxWA3hN8 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 17, 2026

AFP reported that approximately 2,000 demonstrators faced police while carrying banners reading 'Trump out now' and 'Reject Pax Silica'. Organisers had anticipated as many as 10,000 participants, although that figure was an estimate rather than confirmed attendance.

The protests also featured accusations against Trump's foreign policy. Placards displayed during earlier demonstrations described him as the world's 'No 1 terrorist', reflecting campaigners' opposition to American military involvement overseas.

Tensions escalated when police blocked protesters from approaching secured summit areas. Reports described confrontations between demonstrators and officers, with police saying some personnel were injured during the clashes.

The National Capital Region Police Office reported that inquest proceedings had been completed for 213 people arrested during Sunday's demonstration in Muntinlupa. The proceedings concerned possible criminal complaints and did not establish guilt.

Trump Protest in Manila Targets Pax Silica and Washington's Influence

Beyond the demonstrations against Trump, protesters opposed Pax Silica, a US-led initiative focused on strengthening technology supply chains and access to strategic resources.

The proposed development of a semiconductor and industrial hub in New Clark City, Tarlac, has raised concerns among campaigners about displacement and the project's potential effects on Indigenous communities. Protesters have also questioned its implications for local land, water and energy resources. The Philippine government has clarified that the proposed hub will not host AI data centres.

Protest leader Teddy Casiño criticised the Marcos administration's relationship with Washington, urging Philippine leaders to pursue an independent foreign policy rather than follow Trump's priorities.

Trump arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Tuesday for diplomatic meetings with regional leaders. His programme included discussions with Quad partners India, Japan and Australia on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit.

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President Trump arrives in Manila, Philippines, where he will attend the ASEAN Summit. pic.twitter.com/RvAtXkfzPY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 17, 2026

The Philippine National Police said it had detected no major security threats before his arrival, despite heightened security around summit venues.

Meanwhile, authorities continued processing complaints against people arrested during earlier demonstrations, as protesters maintained their opposition to Trump's visit and the proposed Pax Silica initiative.