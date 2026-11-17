Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin travelled to an LSU–Texas football game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, aboard a government aircraft on Saturday, 14 November 2026, as commercial passengers dealt with widespread flight disruption, according to the New York Post.

The trip followed a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop on Friday, 13 November, caused by an air traffic control equipment failure.

Departures resumed that evening, but cancellations continued throughout the weekend.

Markwayne Mullin's Flight Followed Nationwide Disruption

Mullin attended the game at Tiger Stadium, where Texas defeated Louisiana State University 22–21. The previous day, he had joined Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at a White House briefing about the aviation shutdown.

The ground stop lasted roughly four and a half hours. By Saturday morning, FlightAware had recorded 9,132 cancellations and 7,030 delays for Friday alone, according to ABC News. More cancellations followed as airlines struggled to reposition aircraft and crews.

The timing drew attention because commercial passengers were still trying to reach their destinations when Mullin flew to Louisiana for the match.

A government source told the Post that Mullin's flight received no exemption from FAA restrictions, which had already been lifted. The aircraft reportedly departed roughly 24 hours after the ground stop ended.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Mullin was required to use government aircraft to maintain secure communications and ensure continuity of government during emergencies.

'Any flight not related to his service as DHS Secretary he pays for personally,' a department spokesperson said.

DHS said Mullin paid for the personal trip, although it did not provide payment records or specify the amount. The statement did not establish whether he reimbursed the full operating cost of the aircraft.

Bollinger Shipyards Contract Adds Scrutiny to Stadium Visit

The Post also reported that Mullin spent part of the game in a private box belonging to Ben Bordelon, president and chief executive of Louisiana-based Bollinger Shipyards.

Bollinger has longstanding business with DHS through the US Coast Guard. In July 2026, the company finalised a contract worth approximately $2.2 billion (about £1.7 billion) to build four Arctic Security Cutters. A separate deal covers two vessels to be built in Finland.

The reported encounter drew attention because Bordelon's company holds substantial federal contracts. However, no evidence has emerged that the two discussed government business or that Bollinger received preferential treatment.

A source told the Post that Mullin had not previously met Bordelon. According to the same account, Mullin obtained his tickets through a close friend and paid their fair market value.

'Secretary Mullin abides by all ethics requirements,' a DHS spokesperson said. Bollinger did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

Earlier on Saturday, Mullin had attended a Coast Guard Academy–Merchant Marine Academy football game in Washington before travelling to Baton Rouge.

At Friday's briefing, Mullin suggested newer equipment had overwhelmed older FAA technology. He said there was no indication of a cyberattack at that stage and argued that piecemeal upgrades would not work.

'We need one complete system,' he said.

The disruption also forced the postponement of the Ole Miss–Oklahoma game until Sunday.

On Sunday's Fox News programme The Sunday Briefing, Mullin said, 'I don't think anybody's going to get fired over this.' He added: 'This was an issue with the equipment.'