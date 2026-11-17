The National Security Agency's classified communications network, NSA Net, was reportedly offline on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, disrupting internal intelligence exchanges. CNN cited six people familiar with the problem at the US intelligence agency, headquartered at Fort Meade, Maryland.

The disruption followed separate technology failures affecting Microsoft, US aviation, banking services and United Airlines over several days.

Although the timing has prompted questions, there is no publicly established connection between the incidents. CNN's sources said there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the NSA outage.

NSA Net Outage Interrupts Classified Communications

NSA Net enables National Security Agency employees to exchange classified information through an internal network.

According to CNN's original report, the system was unavailable while officials assessed the cause and extent of the disruption.

The agency introduced staggered arrival times for personnel during the investigation, sources told CNN.

The outage's precise cause, duration and operational impact remained unclear when CNN published its initial report.

Despite the interruption, there was no indication that all NSA operations had stopped.

A current and a former US official told CNN that alternative secure communications systems remained available.

They said those backup networks could carry urgent intelligence to President Donald Trump during his visit to Asia.

Trump was travelling aboard Air Force One, with meetings planned in China involving Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. CNN reported that the officials' assurances concerned the delivery of urgent intelligence to the president, rather than every function of the affected network.

CNN said it had requested comment from the NSA. The agency had not publicly explained the failure when the initial report appeared.

However, The Wall Street Journal subsequently reported that the network had been taken offline temporarily while officials applied a software update and patch. A person familiar with the incident said there was no evidence of a cyberattack. The NSA had not responded to the newspaper's request for comment.

NSA Net Failure Follows FAA Ground Stop and Microsoft Disruptions

The NSA outage emerged after a technical failure forced the Federal Aviation Administration to halt US flight departures on Friday, 13 November.

The FAA said excessive data traffic overwhelmed legacy telecommunications equipment, disrupting communications and radar feeds.

Investigators identified facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas, and Amarillo, Texas, as possible sources of the problem. The agency said a new router had been installed at the El Dorado site as part of routine work.

The nationwide ground stop lasted more than four hours, with departures resuming at 8.15pm Eastern Time. The FAA reported approximately 12,462 flight cancellations on Friday, although it said not all were directly attributable to the ground stop.

A separate Microsoft outage began on Thursday, 12 November, affecting Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services used internationally.

Microsoft restored the affected services by Friday, 13 November, after identifying a software defect linked to an earlier network capacity upgrade.

On Monday, 16 November, JPMorgan Chase customers encountered difficulties completing transactions.

Chase blamed a software bug affecting its on-premises hardware systems. The bank said customers could still access their accounts and funds, while transactions were taking longer than usual. Other banks also reported customer-facing delays involving transactions with Chase.

United Airlines separately experienced a systems outage that delayed some departing flights. The airline told CNN the disruption lasted about 30 minutes and affected fewer than 150 flights. It said flights already in the air and United Express services were unaffected.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin rejected suggestions that the disruptions were coordinated.

'I can tell you with complete certainty that we are not under attack. There's no cyber threat that's taking place. The homeland is very secure,' Mullin told CNBC.

Alex Hamerstone, a cybersecurity expert at TrustedSec, warned that ageing infrastructure and increasingly interconnected systems could make technical disruptions harder to prevent.

The NSA had not publicly disclosed when normal NSA Net operations would resume.