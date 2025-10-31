Jimmy Kimmel has laid down a mortifying challenge for President Donald Trump.

The famed talk show host is taking aim at the 79-year-old's constant bragging about his intelligence. After Trump made unsubstantiated claims about his cognitive test scores, Kimmel has called his bluff.

The 57-year-old host is urging the president to prove his 'big-brained' brilliance in the most public way possible: on live national television. The challenge, made during his 29 October show, has already received a 'yes' from one of the president's targets.

The entire segment stems from Trump's own words. The president has incessantly bragged about scoring highly on a cognitive test he took at Walter Reed Medical Center.

On Monday, he escalated these claims. He alleged that 'low IQ' Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett would be unable to pass it. He specifically challenged them, saying to let AOC and Jasmine go against Trump.

During his ABC show on Wednesday, Kimmel seized on this. He told his audience that it sounds like a challenge, and he agrees.

Jimmy Kimmel Makes an Official Offer

Reiterating a point from his monologue the previous night, Kimmel made a formal offer. He told viewers he does not just want to see the contest happen; he wants to make it happen.

Kimmel said he wants to give the 'brilliant' president a chance to teach those 'left-wing lightweights' a thing or two about brain power, live on TV. He even gave the event a grandiose name: 'The James C. Kimmel Cognitive Aptitude and Mental Brilliance Invitational.'

Kimmel's concept is simple. The contest would feature Trump against the two Democrats, taking the tests side-by-side, live for the nation to see.

Jasmine Crockett Responds to Jimmy Kimmel

'Now, all we need are the contestants,' Kimmel said, before introducing Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett via video feed.

The host asked the Texas Democrat if she was aware the president had challenged her 'for whatever reason.' The 44-year-old politician confirmed she was 'very well aware'. She noted that while Trump cannot seem to find time to end the government shutdown, he 'does have time to troll me'.

Crockett did not hesitate, telling Kimmel: 'If he's down, I'm down.'

Kimmel then asked if she noticed any kind of a pattern when it comes to the people Trump frequently refers to as 'low IQ.' Crockett's response was blunt. She stated they 'tend to be women, and they tend to be women of color.'

The proposal immediately ignited fans of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, who flooded Reddit to support the idea. One user wrote, 'I would pay money to watch Jasmine and AOC destroy him and make him cry on national television!'

Another echoed the sentiment, 'I would pay big money for this. Especially if the money went to a charity of Jimmy's choice.' Some fans, however, felt the challenge was long overdue. One commented: 'They should have done this before he was elected, would have been much more useful then.'

The White House has not yet responded to Kimmel's invitation, leaving the ball entirely in the president's court.