Former US President Joe Biden's visible forehead scar, spotted in Delaware on 4 September 2025, has ignited widespread health concerns, with experts pointing to recent skin cancer surgery as the likely cause.

The scar, noticed during a public appearance, has fueled online speculation about Biden's wellbeing, especially given his May 2025 prostate cancer diagnosis.

Biden's Scar Raises Eyebrows in Delaware

On 4 September, Biden was spotted leaving a church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, with a noticeable scar on his forehead, captured by a local resident and shared with Inside Edition.

A dermatologist, Dr. Doris Day from NYU Langone, told Inside Edition, 'It's likely from something like a cancer surgery rather than a bump on the head.' She noted the scar's appearance suggested multiple stitches, uncommon for minor injuries.

Mohs Surgery Confirmed for Skin Cancer

Biden's spokesperson, Kelly Scully, confirmed that the former president underwent Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer lesions, a procedure that excises skin layers until no cancer remains.

This follows Biden's history of skin cancer, including a basal cell carcinoma removed from his chest in February 2023, which required no further treatment. The recent surgery, costing an estimated £15,000 ($23,013), aligns with standard Mohs procedure expenses in the US.

Social media buzzed with speculation. A verified X post from @GoogeliArt on 5 September 2025, stated, 'Biden underwent recent surgery to remove skin cancer lesions

Surgery confirmed by spokesperson after video showing former U.S. president with scar on forehead,' amplifying public concern.

Biden underwent recent surgery to remove skin cancer lesions

Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Adds Context

In May 2025, Biden's office announced a diagnosis of aggressive prostate cancer with a Gleason score of 9, indicating metastasis to his bones. This was his first prostate cancer diagnosis in over a decade, with treatment costs potentially reaching £100,000 ($153,420) for hormone therapy and monitoring.

The Biden family's cancer history, including son Beau's death from brain cancer in 2015 and Jill Biden's 2023 skin cancer surgery, underscores their ongoing health challenges. Public sightings of Biden wearing hats, including during a visit to a Delaware ice cream shop and at a funeral in August 2025, fueled speculation he was concealing the scar.

One X user @DontWalkRUN remarked, 'Remember back in July when Joe Biden had indents on his face? The left and the media defended him "OH IT'S FROM A CPAP MACHINE. WHO CARES?! HE'S LIKE MILLIONS OF AMERICANS!!!"' These observations highlight how Biden's health remains under scrutiny post-presidency.

Remember back in July when Joe Biden had indents on his face? The left and the media defended him "OH IT'S FROM A CPAP MACHINE. WHO CARES?! HE'S LIKE MILLIONS OF AMERICANS!!!"



Public Reaction and Health Transparency

The scar's visibility prompted varied reactions online. Some X users expressed concern, with posts like, 'It's just makeup to cover bruising. Most likely cause is blood thinners - he's old and bruises easily. But he also was wearing a hat indoors all day?'

It's just makeup to cover bruising. Most likely cause is blood thinners - he's old and bruises easily. But he also was wearing a hat indoors all day - which makes me think he never did his hair this morning. And he wasn't wearing a tie. Breathing issues? — Stan Walters (@StanManWithPlan) August 23, 2025

The lack of immediate disclosure about the surgery, costing roughly £10,000-£20,000 ($15,342-$30,684) depending on complexity, raised questions about transparency, especially given Biden's public profile.

The Mohs surgery's success depends on early detection, with a 99% cure rate for basal cell carcinoma, though costs can escalate to £50,000 ($76,710) if complications arise. Biden's regular dermatologic surveillance, noted by physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor, ensures ongoing monitoring. His team's openness after the scar's exposure contrasts with initial hat-wearing, suggesting a balance between privacy and public interest.

The former president's health saga continues to draw attention, with cancer treatment expenses in the US, often exceeding £200,000 ($306,840) for comprehensive care, highlighting broader healthcare cost debates. Biden's case, blending personal struggle with public curiosity, underscores the intersection of health, transparency, and leadership in 2025.