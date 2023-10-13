Joe Jonas on Wednesday filed to dismiss the divorce case he filed in Miami-Dade County on September 5. The move comes after a successful multi-day mediation with Sophie Turner in New York last week.

Court documents obtained by The Blast revealed that the estranged couple has agreed to settle their divorce privately in mediation and not bring it to court for the sake of their children. They share two daughters, three-year-old Willa and one-year-old Delphine.

The exes reportedly have ongoing court battles in the U.K. where Turner filed for divorce, and in Miami, Florida. But they have agreed to dismiss the Miami case since it can always be reactivated in the future if needed.

The documents revealed that Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, "agree to settle on all other items in private mediation" instead of in court, where their divorce papers and other information are made public. As for the future, "they continue to pursue an amicable resolution of all issues in this matter".

Part of the agreement also requires that the singer "file a dismissal for claims related to parenting". The exes will return to New York on January 2 to finalise their custody agreement after agreeing on a temporary arrangement.

In this interim custody agreement, each parent will have about two weeks to spend time with their children including the holidays. Christmas and New Year will be with Turner and Thanksgiving with Jonas.

While the girls are under their mother's care, she is permitted to travel with them to England and throughout the U.S.A. The "Sucker" singer will likely be on tour with his brothers when he has the children. As such, he has been permitted to take them along on these tours. The group is scheduled to perform in Anaheim (California), Austin (Texas) and San Diego (California) while he has the girls in his custody.

But on November 2, where he is supposed to reunite the children with their mother, he is scheduled to perform in Fresno (California). As such, their nanny has been authorised to bring the girls to New York where they will be with Turner.

Shortly after news broke they have agreed on a temporary custody arrangement, the estranged couple shared a brief statement announcing they will work hard in maintaining a smooth co-parenting setup. Turner and Jonas said: "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents."