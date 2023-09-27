After keeping their second daughter's name a secret for over a year, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have finally revealed it to the world. According to custody filings, the couple named their now one-year-old daughter Delphine.

Delphine is a beautiful and unique name with a rich history. It is of Greek origin and means "dolphin".

The name has been used throughout history, but it became particularly popular in the 19th century. Some famous people with the name Delphine include Delphine de Girard, a French novelist and socialite, and Delphine Gay, a French poet and playwright. Joe and Sophie have not yet commented on the meaning of their daughter's name, but it is possible that they chose it because of its association with dolphins.

Jonas and Turner have been very private about their family life, so it is not surprising that they kept Delphine's name a secret for so long. However, the fact that they have revealed her name is a sign that they might be comfortable sharing more about their lives with the public.

The news of Delphine's name has been met with excitement from fans of Jonas and Turner. Many people have taken to social media to praise the couple's choice of name and to share their own hopes and dreams for Delphine's future.

Turner and Jonas, who were married for five years, announced their separation in early September. The revelation of Della's name comes just over a year after Jonas and Turner welcomed her into the world. The couple has kept their second child largely out of the spotlight since her birth, and they have not yet publicly shared any photos of her.

Meanwhile, in her petition, Turner alleged that Jonas had "wrongfully retained" the children in New York and was refusing to allow them to travel to England with her. She also alleged that Jonas had withheld their passports.

Jonas denied Turner's allegations, saying that he had not abducted the children and that he was simply trying to protect their best interests. He also said that he was willing to work with Turner to reach a custody agreement that was fair to both of them and to the children.

The interim agreement that Turner and Jonas have reached stipulates that both parents will keep the children in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, which includes New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley. The agreement also states that both parents will have access to the children on an equal basis.

This agreement is temporary and will remain in place until a final custody agreement is reached. The couple is scheduled to appear in court on October 11 for a hearing on Turner's petition.

The news of Turner and Jonas's divorce and custody battle has come as a shock to many of their fans. The couple had always seemed to be head over heels in love and often spoke about their desire to have a family together.

It is unclear what exactly led to the couple's separation. However, there have been reports that they were struggling to balance their busy careers with their family life. Jonas is a member of the Jonas Brothers, and Turner is a successful actress who has starred in the popular TV shows 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Staircase'.