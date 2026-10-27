Nicki Minaj is resisting a former employee's demand for private text messages as their legal dispute over an alleged backstage assault moves through the evidence-gathering stage.

Brandon Garrett is seeking communications about his employment and the confrontation he alleges occurred during the rapper's 2024 tour. According to reporting published on 26 October, Minaj says she has no messages in her possession about the alleged incident and objects to other requests as overly broad.

The dispute forms part of a civil lawsuit filed in January 2025. Minaj's lawyer at the time, Judd Burstein, rejected the reported allegations as 'completely false and frivolous.'

Private Messages Become a Point of Dispute

Garrett's requests cover texts exchanged with third parties about him and his work between January and April 2024, alongside communications concerning the alleged assault. The requests do not establish that such messages exist.

The demand for messages does not establish that any relevant texts exist or that they support Garrett's account. Minaj's position, as described in the discovery dispute, is that she has no messages about the alleged incident in her possession and that other requests are too broad. Those disagreements concern access to potential evidence; they do not resolve whether the alleged assault occurred.

A related disagreement concerns whether Minaj has adequately answered written questions. Garrett's lawyers say her initial responses arrived after an extended deadline and relied on objections without providing sufficient information.

Minaj's legal team disputes that account of the current position. In papers reported as filed on 22 October, her lawyers said substantive responses were supplied in July, discussions between the parties followed in August, and additional answers were provided in September. They argue that Garrett's earlier motions are outdated and that he missed the deadline to challenge the later responses.

Confrontation Over Prescription Collection

Garrett's complaint centres on an encounter at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on 21 April 2024, during the Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

He alleges that Minaj became angry after learning he had delegated the collection of her prescriptions to another employee. Garrett says he was occupied with other tour responsibilities, including helping with costume changes.

According to his account, the confrontation escalated into threats before Minaj struck him in the face and on the wrist. He alleges that the blow to his face knocked off his hat and that he subsequently locked himself in a nearby bathroom for several hours.

Garrett also claims he was later told he would not travel with the group to the next tour stop. His lawsuit seeks damages for alleged assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. These remain disputed allegations.

Lawyers Dispute Whether Further Answers Are Required

Garrett is seeking $3,900 (approximately £2,900) in monetary sanctions to cover legal expenses associated with his motion. His questions include the factual basis for Minaj's denials concerning alleged threats, lost wages and emotional harm. Her lawyers maintain that sanctions are unwarranted. A hearing on the discovery dispute is reported as scheduled for 10 November before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Eric Harmon.

Separately, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced on 6 January 2025 that it had denied a police warrant request because there was insufficient evidence to establish that a crime had occurred. It also requested further investigation.

That announcement concerned the criminal investigation at that time. The current reporting concerns the civil case's discovery process, rather than a ruling establishing whether the alleged backstage assault happened.