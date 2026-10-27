Jay-Z is moving from helping decide who headlines the Super Bowl halftime show to performing it himself.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced on 26 October that the rapper will headline Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on 14 February 2027. The confirmation follows reports that Jay-Z, whose company helps produce the spectacle, had selected himself for the coveted slot.

The booking places his overlapping roles as performer and entertainment executive at the centre of the story. For years, his involvement has focused on the artists taking the stage. Next February, his own catalogue will provide the soundtrack.

From Behind the Scenes To Centre Stage

Roc Nation's relationship with the NFL began in 2019, when the company became the league's official live music entertainment strategist. Its work encompasses entertainment production and a broader partnership connected to community and social justice initiatives.

An earlier report, published on 20 October and citing multiple sources, described Jay-Z as the principal decision-maker who had selected himself. It also identified Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber as artists considered for the performance. Those accounts preceded the formal announcement and should be distinguished from the confirmed booking.

The announcement establishes who will perform, but does not provide a detailed public account of every discussion or approval involved in reaching that decision.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, meanwhile, presented the booking as something he had long hoped would happen. He said he wanted Jay-Z to perform when the artist felt the moment was right, underscoring the league's support for his move into the spotlight.

A Familiar Stadium and a Career Milestone

The performance will bring Jay-Z to a venue where he recently played concerts celebrating his career. His appearance follows a run marking three decades since his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and 25 years since The Blueprint.

That timing gives the halftime booking a clear anniversary context. Rather than appearing solely as the executive associated with other artists' performances, he will bring a catalogue built over decades of recording and live appearances.

His best-known songs include '99 Problems' and 'Empire State of Mind.' Roc Nation will executive-produce the halftime show, with Hamish Hamilton directing, according to the announcement coverage.

The song choices, staging and potential collaborators will determine how that catalogue translates into the televised performance. His extensive musical partnerships provide possibilities, but should not be treated as confirmation of guest appearances.

Following a String of Major Headliners

Jay-Z will follow Bad Bunny, who headlined the 2026 show. Recent performances have also included Kendrick Lamar, Usher and Rihanna, illustrating the scale of the platform Jay-Z has helped shape through Roc Nation's involvement.

His selection now gives that partnership a more personal dimension: the company remains involved in producing the event while its founder becomes the featured attraction. The announcement is also expected to intensify anticipation among fans worldwide.

The distinction between last week's reports and this week's announcement is important. The earlier coverage described a selection that was still awaiting confirmation. The 26 October announcement makes Jay-Z's headlining appearance official, with the performance scheduled for Valentine's Day at SoFi Stadium.