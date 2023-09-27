JPMorgan Chase has reached a settlement with the US Virgin Islands for $75 million to resolve lawsuits over its alleged dealings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The settlement, which was announced on September 26, 2023, is the latest in a series of payouts by JPMorgan to Epstein's victims. In June, the bank agreed to pay $290 million to settle a lawsuit by dozens of Epstein accusers.

The US Virgin Islands government filed its lawsuit against JPMorgan in December 2021, alleging that the bank facilitated Epstein's sex trafficking operation by providing him with banking services and ignoring red flags about his behaviour. The lawsuit also alleged that JPMorgan employees helped Epstein to conceal his crimes.

JPMorgan denied the allegations in the US Virgin Islands' lawsuit, but the bank agreed to settle the case to avoid further litigation. The settlement includes a $50 million payment to the US Virgin Islands government and a $25 million payment to a fund that will be used to compensate Epstein's victims.

"As part of the settlement, JPMorgan has agreed to implement and maintain meaningful anti-trafficking measures, which will help prevent human trafficking in the future," Virgin Islands Attorney General Ariel Smith said in a statement.

Smith also said: "This settlement is an historic victory for survivors and for state enforcement, and it should sound the alarm on Wall Street about banks' responsibilities under the law to detect and prevent human trafficking."

The settlement is also a significant development for JPMorgan, which has been under intense scrutiny for its dealings with Epstein. In the wake of the settlement, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon issued a statement in which he apologised to Epstein's victims and the bank's customers. Dimon said that the bank "failed" to adequately monitor Epstein's account and that it "should have done more to protect his victims."

Dimon also said that the bank has "taken steps to strengthen its controls and procedures" to prevent future abuse. However, some critics have questioned whether JPMorgan has done enough to address its problems.

The settlement provides a measure of justice to Epstein's victims. The $25 million fund that will be used to compensate victims will provide them with some financial relief and will help to acknowledge the harm that they have suffered.

However, it is important to note that the settlement does not address all of the allegations against JPMorgan. The bank is still facing lawsuits from other Epstein victims and regulators. It remains to be seen whether JPMorgan has taken enough steps to address its problems.

The Virgin Islands previously obtained a $105 million settlement from Epstein's estate, and another $62.5 million from billionaire investor Leon Black to resolve potential claims related to Epstein.

Earlier this year, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit with Epstein's victims. The bank took Epstein as a client in 2013 after JPMorgan tossed him out.

Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution, was arrested in 2019 on child sex trafficking charges. He was later found dead in prison in an apparent suicide.

In 2021, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's girlfriend through much of the trafficking, was convicted in a federal trial for recruiting unwitting underage girls to be sexually abused by him. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.