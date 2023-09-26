Former British comedian and now political internet personality Russell Brand asked his fans to continue their financial support since YouTube demonetised his channel last September 19, 2023.

In a live stream on his Rumble channel on September 22, 2023, Brand alleged that global mainstream media conspired and organised to attack him. He then appealed to his fanbase to subscribe to his Rumble platform, which costs £48 a year, and has expressed gratitude to his live stream viewers.

However, he did not address historical sexual assault allegations directed at him during the stream.

Investigations are underway

Russell Brand went on air just hours after the London Metropolitan Police announced an investigation into historical sexual offences that Brand may have committed between 2006 to 2013. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy will lead the Met's Central Specialist Crime Command throughout the investigations.

The Met urged Brand's alleged victims to correspond with authorities to gather information about the potential crimes. Victims will also be offered specialist support from authorities throughout their ordeal.

The investigation announcement follows the airing of the documentary Russell Brand: IN Plain Sight. The programme aired on Saturday, September 16, and disclosed the results of investigations made by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

It was revealed that Brand had allegedly raped, sexually assaulted and emotionally abused five women he had relationships with, including a 16-year-old girl when Brand was 31 years old.

As of this writing, the Met Police has received an unspecified number of responses from Brand's victims, some of which occurred in different parts of London.

Withdrawn finances

Apart from YouTube's demonetisation of Brand's channel, multiple sponsors have pulled back their financial support for the disgraced comedian. Companies such as Burger King, Asos, the Barbican and HelloFresh have removed their ads from Brand's channels. The BBC has also removed media that Brand is in from their BBC iPlayer archives.

Brand's former literary and talent agent Tavistock Wood terminated services for Brand amidst the allegations, stating that they were "horribly misled" by the comedian's denial of the same allegations last 2020.

However, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski has seemingly defended Brand in the wake of the controversy. Pavlovski stated that the platform will not comply with 'cancel culture' practices and has rejected a request from the House of Commons Media Committee to withdraw financial provisions for Brand.

The Rumble CEO responded through X, formerly Twitter, saying that the request from the parliamentary was "deeply inappropriate and dangerous", taking pride that they stress the importance of free speech compared to YouTube.