What happens when a global superstar with 293 million followers on Instagram swaps a five-star hotel for a chippy? You get the bizarre scene that unfolded in St Andrews, Scotland, when Justin Bieber, 31, walked into an award-winning fish and chip shop and left the manager completely stumped.

The Canadian pop phenomenon, in Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, stunned staff at Cromars Fish and Chips not only by demanding a fish supper but by singing the menu as he waited for his order. The best part? The manager admitted he 'had no idea' the 'scruffy-looking lad' they kept waiting was one of the planet's biggest celebrities.

The Singing Superstar and the Clueless Manager

The confusion at Cromars Fish and Chips, located in the picturesque university town, began because the shop was 'very, very busy' due to the nearby Dunhill Cup event. Manager Charles Mair, 47, admitted to the Daily Mail that he initially failed to recognise the global star.

'To tell you the truth, we had absolutely no idea who it was,' Mair said. He then recounted the surreal moment the pop star began to perform: 'We were rushing around when all of a sudden this customer started tapping his hands on the counter and singing the menu.'

The singer, who was in Scotland without his wife, Hailey Bieber, was not given any star treatment. Mair explained: 'He placed his order and we cook fresh-to-order so he had to wait like everyone else, he was very charming and nice.' It was only after a delay that the staff realized their unassuming customer was actually a pop phenomenon, as 'Half of St Andrews knew who it was so we got extremely busy.'

Haddock, Hype, and a Speedy Takeaway

Despite the sudden chaos, Mair confirmed that Bieber was "very nice, very respectful" to the crowd of around 50 or 60 people who quickly gathered inside and outside the small shop.

The Order: Bieber ordered 'five or six of our specials, which is haddock and chips with an Innes and Gunn beer.'

The Wait: The superstar was made to wait about 15 minutes for his meal, which included seven to ten minutes just to cook the fish.

The Exit: Due to the lack of space and the growing crowd, the star and his two friends were forced to take their dinner away. Mair said: 'He took it away because there was no space inside unfortunately. We have a takeaway licence, so he was allowed to do that.'

Bieber later shared a series of photos on social media documenting his trip to Scotland, including a customer-taken photo of him holding his beer outside Cromars.

The manager noted the incredible, lasting impact of the quick visit: 'We've actually had people coming to take selfies at the exact same spotthat he did.' The attention has even given the shop, which is a finalist in the Scottish Fish and Chip Awards, 'a big push for success there again.'

From Five-Star Piano Performance to Arcade Mayhem

Bieber's brief stop at the chippy was part of a surprising whirlwind tour of Scotland. The trip began after he touched down at Dundee airport to attend the golf championships.

Luxurious Stay: The star was staying at the five-star Gleneagles Hotel in Auchterarder, Perthshire, where he was photographed in full golf gear.

Hotel Performance: He even treated hotel guests to an impromptu performance of his track Walking Away, from his latest album Swag, on a piano in one of the dining areas.

Pub Crawl: After lining his stomach with haddock and chips in St Andrews, Bieber made the short 11-mile trip to Dundee where he was spotted in a tiny pub. Shocked regulars watched the multimillionaire playing on an arcade machine and enjoying a beer. The singer also dipped into his own pocket to buy a round of drinks for pub-goers.

Bieber's weekend proved to be a mix of luxury and down-to-earth encounters, with the unexpected trip to the fish and chip shop creating the greatest viral sensation.