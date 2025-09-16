Justin Bieber has offered fans a rare glimpse into his marriage with Hailey Bieber by posting a framed list of family values to mark their seventh wedding anniversary. The 31-year-old singer, who tied the knot with Hailey in September 2018, revealed the couple's 10 rules for life together in an Instagram post, which was simply titled 'The Bieber Family'. The list, which comes just weeks after the couple welcomed their first child, Jack, outlines the principles they consider essential to their relationship.

At the top of the page, Bieber highlighted 'Rest as Worship' and 'Longevity and a sustainable pace of life', pointing to the importance of balance amid their high-profile careers. Other values included 'Health and physical wellness as an act of stewardship' and 'Sustainability and creating products that serve humanity'. The couple also prioritised 'Innovation and moving the human experience forward', alongside 'Servanthood and making people feel like they can fly'. Bieber further emphasised generosity, gratitude and the belief that 'all human beings have dignity and eternal worth'. Fans praised the heartfelt display, with many calling it an inspiring reminder of how the couple approaches faith, family and love.

The post arrives as the Canadian pop star continues to balance music and fatherhood, following the release of his recent albums Swag and Swag II. For many, the framed list felt like a public declaration of stability, particularly after months of speculation surrounding the pair's marriage. By sharing their 'rules for married life', Justin and Hailey Bieber not only marked a personal milestone but also reinforced their image as one of Hollywood's most grounded couples, choosing to define their marriage on their own terms.