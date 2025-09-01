Pop icon Justin Bieber gave one lucky fan the surprise of her life after unexpectedly showing up at her wedding in Los Angeles. The 31-year-old singer casually walked into the Indian ceremony, leaving the bride, groom and guests in complete disbelief. A video of the moment quickly spread across social media, where Bieber could be seen smiling warmly, mingling with guests and taking photos with the bride and her bridesmaids. The bride, dressed in a stunning green saree with gold jewellery and traditional kaleeras, looked visibly overwhelmed as she posed with the global superstar.

Bieber, who wore a white T-shirt, blue shorts and a bold blue fur jacket, sparked a flood of online reactions. While some fans joked about his laid-back outfit, most described the surprise as 'adorable' and 'unforgettable'. One user commented, 'She is so lucky, best wedding gift ever', while another added, 'If he surprises me at my wedding, I'll leave my husband for him'.

This isn't Bieber's first brush with Indian weddings. Last year, he performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding celebrations in Mumbai, reportedly earning $10 million for his appearance alongside Rihanna and Katy Perry. The pop star's wedding crash also comes just weeks after he released his seventh studio album 'Swag', featuring collaborations with artists including Gunna, Sexyy Red and gospel legend Marvin Winans. For the bride in Los Angeles, however, Bieber's surprise entrance was a once-in-a-lifetime moment that stole the spotlight.