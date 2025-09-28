Justin Bieber was spotted playing in a celebrity basketball game, just days after global headlines focused on Selena Gomez marrying record producer Benny Blanco.

The 31-year-old Canadian singer joined fellow stars on the court, raising questions among fans about whether his competitive energy was simply recreational or a subtle response to the marriage news.

The timing of his appearance, combined with his history with Gomez, has made the moment one of the most discussed celebrity topics in the United States.

Bieber's Basketball Game Performance Draws Attention

The basketball event, held in Los Angeles, saw Bieber in a lively form, contributing to his team's win against a rival squad. Wearing casual sports attire and showcasing his recently buzzed haircut, he drew as much attention off the court as he did during play.

Spectators noted his focus and determination throughout the game, with images and clips quickly spreading across social media.

Fans pointed out that Bieber, who has often used basketball as a leisure outlet, seemed particularly engaged this time. The setting allowed him to appear both relaxed and energetic, marking one of his more visible public outings in recent months.

Selena Gomez's Marriage Dominates Headlines

On 27 September, Selena Gomez married long-time friend and producer Benny Blanco in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

The event was attended by notable celebrities and was widely covered by international media and trended across social platforms for several days.

Given Bieber's past relationship with Gomez, some fans linked his basketball appearance to the wedding news.

While there is no confirmed connection, the overlap in timing sparked speculation. Posts online suggested that Bieber's public outing was a way to remain visible as conversation about Gomez intensified.

Social Media Reactions and Fan Speculation

Social media platforms, particularly X, Instagram and TikTok, were filled with commentary about the basketball game.

Some users suggested Bieber was 'venting out' his emotions through sport, while others insisted the game was routine and unrelated to Gomez's wedding.

Memes trended briefly, reflecting the mix of humour and curiosity among fans. Others focused on his game attire and new buzz cut, pointing out that his changing appearance often coincides with transitional periods in his career.

Bieber's Current Projects and Family Life

Away from the basketball court, Bieber is in the midst of a new creative chapter. In July 2025, he released his seventh studio album SWAG, followed by an expanded edition SWAG II in September.

Tracks such as 'Speed Demon' and 'Love Song' are already performing strongly on streaming platforms. His evolving sound, featuring collaborations with Gunna, Tems and Sexxy Red, has been described as a mix of hip hop, guitar-driven beats and nostalgic elements.

Bieber is also set to headline Coachella 2026, a major milestone in his career. In preparation, he teased fans with a music video filmed on the festival grounds, signalling his return to large-scale live performances.

In his personal life, the singer and his wife Hailey Bieber are raising their son Jack Blues, who recently celebrated his first birthday.

The family has shared glimpses of their milestones, including Jack's first steps, on social media. Despite speculation around his mental health and family relationships, Bieber has maintained a visible balance between his private and public life.