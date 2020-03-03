Jessica Biel has been spotted without her wedding ring, months after husband Justin Timberlake's PDA scandal with his "Palmer" on-screen love interest Alisha Wainwright.

Just weeks ago, Justin Timberlake was seen putting in efforts on Instagram to impress his wife of seven years, after putting out an apology for a "strong lapse in his judgment." However, the actress has been seen without her wedding band, hinting at trouble in paradise.

In photographs obtained by Mail Online on Saturday, the "Sinner" executive producer was seen running errands in Beverly Hills, donning a comfortable weekend outfit with bags of groceries in her hand, but the rock was noticeably missing from her left ring finger.

The 37-year-old flashed a brief smile to the paparazzi before hopping into her Tesla and driving off.

Timberlake was embroiled in a controversy in November last year after he was spotted holding hands with his "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright on the balcony of a bar in New Orleans in November. A few weeks later, the Grammy-winner apologised to Biel with whom he shares four-year-old son Silas and wrote on Instagram: "Let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation."

However, the couple has been working on their marriage since then and was even spotted at a dinner date last month. Timberlake continued to leave loving comments on her Instagram posts and even stayed by her side during the premiere night of "The Sinner" season 3. Biel, meanwhile, posted a loving tribute to her husband on his 39th birthday and wrote alongside a series of pictures of the two last month: "Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much."

Biel and Timberlake started dating in January 2007 and got engaged in December 2011. They tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Puglia, Italy in October 2012 with around 100 guests.