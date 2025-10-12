Few women have owned the screen and the spotlight quite like Diane Keaton.

For more than half a century, the Oscar-winning actress, director and fashion icon redefined what it meant to be a woman in Hollywood: funny but fierce, glamorous yet grounded, romantic with a touch of rebellion.

Since her passing at 79, tributes have poured in from stars and fans alike, celebrating not just her films but her fearless individuality. These ten unforgettable photos, from candid laughter to red-carpet chic, capture the woman who made being different something to aspire to.

A Star Who Dared to Be Different

Whether posing playfully for the camera or lost in quiet reflection, Keaton radiated authenticity. That radiant grin and unmistakable sparkle made her instantly magnetic, long before Annie Hall turned her into a global icon.

As Kay Adams in The Godfather, she brought humanity and strength to one of cinema's most powerful stories. And when Annie Hall arrived in 1977, she did not just win an Oscar, she rewrote the rules of romantic comedy and fashion in one stroke.

Her waistcoats, ties and oversized trousers became the uniform of individuality, copied by women around the world.

The Woman Who Made Style Her Signature

Off screen, Keaton turned her quirky, androgynous style into a signature that spanned decades. Long before 'quiet luxury' was a trend, she made the ordinary extraordinary through white shirts, black trousers and statement hats. Every photo was a reminder that true elegance comes from personality, not perfection.

Here are 10 photos that show her sheer awesomeness – from the confident young dreamer to the timeless muse who never lost her spark.

Comedy, Charm and the Power of Reinvention

Through the 1980s and 1990s, she became Hollywood's favourite mix of chaos and charm, with performances in Baby Boom, Father of the Bride and The First Wives Club. Each role reflected a woman navigating work, love and life with humour and grace.

Her later career proved that age could never dull her light. In Something's Gotta Give, Keaton reminded the world that love stories do not end at 50, delivering one of her most heartfelt performances and earning another Oscar nomination.

Beyond the Camera: A Creator at Heart

Even in her later years, Keaton never stopped creating. She directed films, published books and released Fashion First, a visual memoir celebrating her lifelong love affair with clothes. In interviews and photographs, she remained as sharp, funny and delightfully unpredictable as ever.

Her final public appearances, always with that signature hat and infectious smile, showed a woman who had nothing left to prove, only joy to share.

Hollywood's Heartfelt Farewell

Across Hollywood, tributes continue to pour in. Bette Midler called her brilliant and original. Mandy Moore described working with her as a dream come true. Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone and Anne Hathaway hailed her as a trailblazer who showed women they could be clever, complex and completely themselves.

A Legacy That Lives On

For decades, Diane Keaton refused to play by Hollywood's rules, and somehow she made her own the ones that mattered.

Every photograph tells the same story: she was not just in the frame, she was the frame.