Rumours have erupted online as fans question whether Stranger Things star Joe Keery and pop singer Sabrina Carpenter are dating after a playful onstage moment at the Austin City Limits (ACL) Festival 2025. The speculation began after Carpenter's now-famous 'cuffing season' skit, where she mock-'arrested' Keery during her headline set. The viral exchange, coupled with the pair following each other on Instagram, has fuelled questions about what really happened behind the scenes.

Inside the ACL Festival Skit That Sparked Dating Rumours

During her ACL performance on 4 October 2025, Carpenter brought Keery on stage for her recurring 'cuffing season' bit, a humorous segment she has used throughout her tour. In the skit, the singer pretends to 'cuff' a guest before performing her hit track Juno.

This time, it was Keery's turn in the spotlight. Carpenter teased the actor, saying: 'Joe, it's actually cuffing season... you seem very eager,' before playfully placing handcuffs on him to cheers from the crowd. Keery, known for his role as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things and his music career under the name Djo, played along with enthusiasm.

Clips from the moment quickly spread across TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, drawing millions of views and sparking widespread discussion among fans. However, industry insiders confirmed the skit was part of a scripted performance and not an impromptu moment.

Social Media Sparks Speculation

Following the performance, eagle-eyed fans noticed that both Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter began following each other on Instagram, a move that quickly fuelled further dating rumours and online speculation. Social media platforms like TikTok, X, and Instagram lit up with discussions and fan theories about a possible romance, with many pointing to their onstage chemistry as evidence.

Despite the growing buzz and widespread attention from entertainment outlets, neither Keery nor Carpenter has addressed the chatter or provided any comment regarding the nature of their relationship.

A Look at Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter's Dating Histories

To understand the buzz, it's important to note both stars' relationship backgrounds. Joe Keery, 33, has kept his private life relatively low-profile. He was previously in a long-term relationship with actress Maika Monroe, known for her role in It Follows. The couple reportedly split in 2023 after several years together.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter, 26, has been linked to several high-profile names. In 2023, she began dating Irish actor Barry Keoghan, star of Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin. Reports suggest the pair parted ways in late 2024. Since then, Carpenter has not confirmed any new romantic relationships.

No Official Confirmation from Either Party

Despite online buzz, neither Joe Keery nor Sabrina Carpenter has commented publicly on the dating rumours. Entertainment outlets have clarified that the ACL Festival interaction was a light-hearted performance bit and not confirmation of a relationship. According to the same report by Decider, the 'arrest' was a planned segment of the show.

Until either party issues an official statement, fans are urged to take the rumours with a pinch of salt. For now, all signs point to a playful stage collaboration rather than a budding romance.