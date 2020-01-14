Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, addressed questions on who will fund the security detail for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, while they live in North America. He says he is awaiting final decisions from the British royals.

Trudeau said there is still much to discuss regarding the couple's security costs once they move to Canada. When asked if Canadian taxpayers would have to foot the bill, he admitted that he is unclear what the decision will be.

"There are still a lot of decisions to be taken by the Royal Family, by the Sussexes themselves as to what level of engagement they choose to have. We are obviously supportive of their reflections but have responsibilities in that as well," Trudeau said on Monday, as quoted by Global News Canada.

He added that the federal government has not been involved so far and that he is "not entirely sure what the final decisions will be." He pointed out that "most Canadians are very supportive of having royals" in the country. He noted that "there is a general feeling of appreciation" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Albeit he clarified that final talks have yet to happen regarding the implication of their move especially on "what kind of costs are involved."

British Columbia Premier John Horgan shared Trudeau's sentiment. He admitted that he has not given thought as to who will pay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security while they are in North America. He said he will tackle that matter once the Sussexes have officially settled in the country.

"I'm as excited as everyone else about Harry, Meghan and Archie being in British Columbia as everyone else during the holiday break," Horgan shared, adding "If they want to come back here and put down roots I am sure I could find something for Harry to do. And the film industry is booming in British Columbia and I'm sure Meghan could get on to maybe Riverdale."

Trudeau and Horgan's statements about the security costs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stay in Canada comes after Queen Elizabeth II agreed with the couple's decision. Following an emergency meeting in Sandringham, the monarch issued a statement saying that she supports their decision to be "financially independent" and to split their time between the U.K. and North America.