Musician and social media personality bbno$, whose real name is Alexander Gumuchian, is a Canadian rapper known for hits like 'Lalala' and 'edamame'.

He began as a gamer and adopted the moniker 'Baby No Money' to reflect his frugal, humorous style. An internet-born artist, bbno$ is best known for his playful, meme-driven music and viral hits, including his collaborative 'Baby Gravy' releases with Yung Gravy.

He recently announced on his social media accounts that he is 'quitting music', reportedly in response to a TikTok challenge.

bbno$ 'Quit Music' Due to A TikTok Challenge

Canadian rapper bbno$ announced on Monday, 8 December 2025, that he would be stopping music after fans hit one million likes on a TikTok dare.

thank you for the memories pic.twitter.com/4fI7RG90XX — bbno$ 👶🚫💰 (@bbnomula) December 8, 2025

He wrote in the post: 'As you guys know, I am for the people. And the people have asked me to stop making music. Due to millions of people begging me to stop, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to stop making music for the foreseeable future. Happy holidays, Alex.'

This sarcastic and humorous announcement quickly went viral, garnering millions of views across social media platforms, including X, Instagram, and TikTok. bbno$ is known among his followers not just for his music but also for his playful, comedic social media posts.

The TikTok Challenge that Made bbno$ 'Quit Music'

What started as a fun TikTok dare led to the rapper seemingly 'quitting music'. On Sunday, 7 December 2025, he posted a video with an overlay caption reading: 'If this gets 1 million likes, I will stop making music,' while mouthing, 'Put the fries in the bag.'

The post went viral, amassing 2.6 million likes and 17 million views on TikTok. After surpassing one million likes, bbno$ commented on the video: 'Sorry guys, the time has come 💔😭💔.' Many of his followers joined in on the joke, pleading for him to stay.

In a follow-up video, he did put the fries in the bag, fulfilling the dare, saying 'goodbye.'

He then posted another with the caption: 'Y'all won, goodbye 💔.' The video referenced the fact that the dare had reached two million likes and claimed he was 'wasted' and 'quitting music.'

Fan Reactions

Fans flooded the comments, urging him to continue making music and offering playful arguments—even offering simple logic on the situation.

One wrote, 'Technically, you said 1 million, not 2 million, which means they did not understand the assignment; hence, you shall go forth making music.'

Another echoed the sentiment, 'HEY YOU SAID "IF IT HITS 1 MILLION" NOT 2 MILLION, SOOOOOOOOOOO YOU SHALL CONTINUE YOUR MUSIC-MAKING JOURNEY THINGY AND MAKE US PEOPLE HAPPY. OH, AND DON'T LISTEN TO ALL THOSE HATERS ✌️ WE LOVE YOU AND YOUR MUSIC ❤️ THAT'S ALL I HAVE TO SAY.'

Other comments playfully pressed for new music: 'Okay, jokes over. When's the next song getting released?' and 'I hope it's a prank, man...'

Some fans continued the joke, writing: '🚨 BREAKING: bbno$ just became the first artist in history to retire because the audience told him to. Peak democracy. 💀🗳️' and 'Bbnomoremusic...,' mimicking how Alex's stage name is pronounced.

One fan wrote, 'FdeThen comes out with another single for Christmas, cmon bro.' and this one speculated, 'Is this an announcement for the deluxe version of the album?'

'How many seconds until he comes out of retirement?' another fan joked.

Whether bbno$ truly intends to step away from music or is simply committing to the bit, fans remain convinced it's all part of his signature humour. Until he confirms otherwise, the internet is treating the announcement as just another chapter in his ongoing saga of playful chaos.