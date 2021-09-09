Kaley Cuoco filed for divorce from her husband Karl Cook as rumours grew that she and her "Meet Cute" co-star Pete Davidson have taken their on-screen romance off-screen.

The "Big Bang Theory" star officially ended her three-year marriage to the equestrian with legal papers filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 3. She and the 30-year old also announced their separation in a joint statement released on the same day.

They have refused to share any more details about their divorce and have asked for privacy. But fans were left raising their eyebrows as they noticed that the timing of the split happened amid production on "Meet Cute."

A source claimed that Cuoco and Davidson have grown closer now that they are both not romantically attached to anyone. The "Saturday Night Live" alum also split from "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor while filming with the 35-year old.

"When Pete and Phoebe split there was talk that his close friendship with Kayley did play a part. But now Kayley has announced the breakdown of her marriage to Carl, those around them on the set of Cute are saying they saw it coming," the insider told The Sun.

"Pete and Kayley have got on incredibly well since day one but as the weeks have passed, it's become clear there is some attraction there. Obviously, they play a couple in the film and it's all very romantic and sweet," the source continued.

Their chemistry is said to be "so palpable" that "it's all people could talk about on set" and when they are not filming "they'd be cracking jokes and were clearly enjoying one another's company." The insider added that a "friendship has definitely been formed between them and they seem very tight."

Meanwhile, another source claimed that Cuoco finds the 27-year-old Davidson "hysterical and very sweet." They have reportedly gotten to know each other well and become close friends since they worked on "Meet Cute."

It is said to be too early to tell if they have developed real romantic feelings for each other. But Cuoco "has a lot of fun" with Davidson and they enjoy hanging out together.