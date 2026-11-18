Former Butler, Ohio, Mayor Wesley Dingus avoided serving jail time and sex-offender registration after pleading guilty to two reduced disorderly-conduct charges stemming from footage showing him smelling a teenage girl's underwear.

Dingus entered the pleas on 13 November in Mansfield Municipal Court, replacing a scheduled trial on two original voyeurism charges. Visiting Judge James Kimbler, a retired Medina County judge, imposed a 30-day jail sentence on each count but suspended both terms. He also placed Dingus on probation for one year and ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

Video Shows Former Mayor Entering Teenager's Bedroom

The investigation began after Richland County Children's Services contacted the Richland County Sheriff's Office about footage showing an adult man entering a teenage girl's bedroom and smelling her underwear. The girl had installed a camera after suspecting Dingus, who was responsible for her care, had been entering the room.

She left home for school at about 7am on 13 January 2026. Around 15 minutes later, her phone alerted her to movement in the bedroom. The recording showed Dingus entering, picking up her underwear and smelling it.

A second alert arrived at 7.17am the following day. Dingus entered the room again, smelled her worn underwear and touched his groin area over his clothing. Sheriff's deputies and a Children's Services representative later interviewed the teenager at her high school. The investigation was forwarded to the Mansfield City Law Director's Office on 26 January.

Dingus Pleads Guilty to Reduced Charges, Avoiding Registration

Dingus originally faced two third-degree misdemeanour counts of voyeurism. Prosecutors amended them to two fourth-degree misdemeanour counts of disorderly conduct on 13 November, and he pleaded guilty to both rather than proceed with the scheduled trial.

Kimbler also ordered Dingus to pay court costs, comply with a protection order and undergo a treatment assessment as a condition of probation. The suspended sentences mean Dingus will not serve the jail terms provided he complies with his probation conditions. A violation could put the suspended sentences at risk.

A conviction for voyeurism under Section 2907.08 of the Ohio Revised Code would result in Tier I sex-offender classification and registration requirements. The disorderly-conduct convictions did not trigger that classification.

Victim Says Former Mayor Destroyed Her Senior Year

The teenager delivered a victim-impact statement at the hearing, describing the effect of the incidents on her final year of high school. She told the court she felt 'disgusted, shocked, hurt, humiliated, violated and vulnerable' and said Dingus had destroyed her senior year.

She also said she had moved away from Butler, a small village in Richland County, Ohio. By the time of the hearing, she had graduated from high school. She noted that 304 days had passed since the first recording.

Prosecutors Explain Decision to Accept Reduced Charges

Assistant Law Director Robert Sharp III said the agreement had the victim's 'full blessing and consent'. Section 2907.08(A) requires a person to trespass or otherwise surreptitiously invade another's privacy to spy or eavesdrop for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification. Sharp questioned whether the circumstances shown in the recordings met those statutory requirements.

Defence attorney James Mayer III said the guilty pleas reflected Dingus's acceptance of responsibility. Dingus apologised to the teenager, his family and the court, saying: 'This will never happen again.'

Dingus resigned as Butler's mayor on 23 February 2026, after the allegations became public. The two voyeurism summonses had been prepared on 12 February. His November guilty pleas resolved those charges without a trial.