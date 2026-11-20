A Renaissance-themed wedding reception in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, descended into a disturbance on 14 November after a fight between guests, with two women subsequently arrested over alleged assaults on responding police officers, according to court documents.

Whitemarsh Township police responded at approximately 10pm to reports of a fight between two women at The Highlands Mansion & Gardens, a historic estate located roughly 17 miles (27 kilometres) northwest of Philadelphia.

According to witness accounts contained in the police affidavit, the dispute began after Samantha Rose Dick allegedly flirted with married men attending the celebration, prompting a confrontation with another female guest that escalated into a physical fight.

Following the confrontation, officers arrested Samantha Rose Dick, 30, of Bonita Springs, Florida, alongside Janet Nordheim-Remig, 65, of North Wales, Pennsylvania.

Altercation Inside the Reception

The dispute began inside the historic venue, where Kira and Dan Mullin were celebrating their nuptials, according to court records. Witnesses informed Whitemarsh Township officers that Dick appeared to be intoxicated and was 'flirting with the husbands of other women' during the evening festivities.

Attendee Danielle Pellegrino told investigating officers that the verbal confrontation escalated into a physical fight involving hair-pulling because of Dick's advances towards married men at the reception.

Venue staff intervened to separate the two women, moving the disturbance out into the car park before law enforcement arrived at the scene. Police later issued Pellegrino a summary citation for harassment and permitted her to leave the property.

Confrontation With Responding Officers

Upon arriving at the car park, officers attempted to question Dick regarding the disturbance, but she ignored their commands and walked towards her mother's parked vehicle, the arrest affidavit states.

As officers approached the car, another guest named Janet Nordheim-Remig stepped between law enforcement and Dick, refusing repeated orders to leave the area before allegedly shoving a police sergeant in the chest.

Officers subsequently arrested Nordheim-Remig, who allegedly continued interfering with their attempts to detain Dick and resisted their efforts to handcuff her.

According to the criminal complaint, Dick smelled strongly of alcohol, was 'slurring her speech' and refused to provide identification or exit her mother's vehicle. Once outside the car, Dick also allegedly shoved a police sergeant in the chest while attempting to flee, prompting officers to handcuff her on the ground.

Escalation in Custody and Court Proceedings

The affidavit notes that Dick's resistance continued after she was restrained, alleging that she spat on an officer's right arm while 'screaming obscenities' as she was escorted to a patrol cruiser.

A police sergeant subsequently alleged that Dick attempted to headbutt him, describing her as 'coming towards me aggressively with her head', according to the criminal complaint. Once placed inside the rear of the police vehicle, Dick allegedly attempted to exit and kicked an officer in the groin as he tried to secure her inside.

After officers shut the door, Dick repeatedly struck her head against the interior partition, sustaining a cut to her forehead, though she declined medical treatment, police said.

Meanwhile, medics transported Nordheim-Remig to Einstein Montgomery Hospital for elevated blood pressure before she was cleared and processed at the police station. Both women were arraigned in a Montgomery County magisterial district court.

Dick was released after posting $10,000 (£7,623) bail, while Nordheim-Remig remained in custody after failing to post the required 10 per cent of her $5,000 (£3,811) bail, according to court records. Both defendants are scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Dara Nasatir for a preliminary hearing on 25 November.