A Colorado pastor has received an indeterminate prison sentence with an 18-year minimum after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl who told investigators he had sex with her more than 20 times. Stephen Hutto, 46, told detectives she was jealous of his family because he had been blessed, according to his arrest affidavit.

Hutto was sentenced in El Paso County on 10 November after a jury convicted him on two counts involving the teenager, whom he knew through Fountain Independent Baptist Church. He maintained his innocence after the conviction, while victims described continuing trauma and church supporters asked the judge for leniency.

Youth Pastor Convicted of Child Sexual Assault

Hutto was a youth pastor at the Fountain church when the offences occurred and was convicted of two counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. Both convictions concerned the teenager, although he initially faced three counts involving three girls from the church's youth programme.

All three described their experiences during the trial, according to the The Gazette. At the sentencing, the victims described continuing trauma and difficulties trusting people close to them.

Victim Described Messages Before Sexual Abuse

The teenager told investigators that she and Hutto began 'texting back and forth nonstop' when she was about 15, according to the arrest affidavit. She said he sent explicit photographs of himself before kissing her, after which the sexual contact began and continued for approximately a year.

She described several encounters and said they had sex more than 20 times, according to the affidavit. Asked by detectives why she would make such an allegation, Hutto reportedly suggested that she was jealous of his family because he had been blessed.

Earlier Police Call Was Not Forwarded

According to the arrest papers, an earlier call reporting the alleged abuse was not forwarded to the appropriate investigative unit. The incident was not reported to police until years after it allegedly occurred.

Hutto was arrested in March 2025 while serving as pastor of Highland Baptist Church in Boone, Pueblo County, after previously working at the Fountain church.

At sentencing, prosecutor Avery Stacy separately said a victim eventually confided in a therapist who was a mandatory reporter, and accused Hutto's supporters of fostering a culture that discouraged disclosure. Stacy also alleged that supporters had snickered during victim testimony, but Judge John Kane said he had not witnessed that behaviour.

Victims Describe Harm as Supporters Seek Leniency

One victim, speaking remotely at sentencing, recalled being 'an 11-year-old Christian girl who trusted a teacher', according to The Gazette's account of the hearing. She said the harm extended into the church community, 'causing fear and hesitation for people seeking faith who are now afraid of stepping inside a church'.

Supporters filled about half the courtroom, and church friend Douglass Tecklenburg described Hutto as a 'responsible citizen' while seeking leniency. Hutto's wife, Sara, requested probation because of his health, saying: 'In my heart, I genuinely fear he will die in prison.'

Judge Imposed Concurrent Prison Sentences

Kane cited Hutto's lack of remorse and abuse of spiritual authority, saying: 'You abused it, and there is abundant proof that it happened more than once.' The reports identify an 18-year sentence for the pattern-related conviction and a concurrent six-year term for the conviction involving a victim aged 15 to 18.

The 18-year term is the reported minimum, not a guaranteed release date. According to The Gazette's sentencing coverage, Hutto could potentially remain imprisoned for life if he fails to comply with the Department of Corrections' treatment requirements.