A 36-year-old man has been arrested in Southern California after deputies recovered 72 boxes of stolen freight valued at $144,000 (£109,750) following a vehicle and foot pursuit in Victorville.

Rogelio Valdez-Hernandez was taken into custody on suspicion of grand theft of cargo after law enforcement responded to early morning reports of four individuals unloading merchandise from a stopped Union Pacific train on 13 November.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies spotted a white box van leaving the scene near Green Tree Road and Ridgecrest Drive and attempted a traffic stop, prompting a two-mile pursuit that ended near Elkins Street and Warren Place.

Valdez-Hernandez was subsequently apprehended on foot and booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

Early Morning Cargo Raid Reported

Deputies from the Victorville Sheriff's Station responded to a report of an active cargo theft at approximately 6:15am on Friday, 13 November, near the intersection of Green Tree Road and Ridgecrest Drive in Victorville, California, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

A witness who contacted authorities reported observing four unknown individuals unloading boxes from a stationary Union Pacific freight train and transferring the merchandise into a white box van parked alongside the tracks.

Upon arriving at the scene, responding deputies located the white van nearby and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver refused to yield, accelerating away and triggering a two-mile vehicle pursuit through local streets before bringing the van to a halt near Elkins Street and Warren Place.

Pursuit Ends in Foot Arrest and Cargo Recovery

After bringing the van to a halt near Elkins Street and Warren Place, the driver abandoned the vehicle and attempted to evade law enforcement on foot. Deputies chased down and apprehended the suspect after a brief foot pursuit, taking him into custody without further incident.

Authorities identified the suspect as 36-year-old Rogelio Valdez-Hernandez. In a written statement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported, 'The suspect failed to yield and led deputies on a vehicle pursuit before he stopped, exited the van, and fled on foot'.

Following the arrest, deputies searched the abandoned cargo van and discovered 72 boxes of merchandise stolen from the freight train.

The Sheriff's Department valued each box at $2,000 (£1,524), putting the total estimated value of the recovered merchandise at $144,000 (£109,750). Officials did not disclose what the boxes contained.

Detention Status and Ongoing Investigation

Valdez-Hernandez was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of grand theft of cargo under California Penal Code Section 487h.

Victorville Daily Press reported that Valdez-Hernandez was released from custody three days after his arrest after posting bail, pending further legal proceedings. Authorities have not disclosed whether the three other individuals reportedly seen unloading the boxes have been identified or located. The investigation remains ongoing.

The arrest comes amid other reported freight theft investigations in the High Desert region. However, authorities have not established any connection between this case and those investigations.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Victorville Sheriff's Station or Sheriff's Dispatch.