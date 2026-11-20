A Florida father shot and killed his wife and three young children inside their Plant City home Thursday afternoon before killing himself, authorities said, as a dispatcher on an open 911 line heard one child beg for his life.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said its emergency centre received the call at 3:29pm on 19 November from a home in the 1700 block of Sparkman Road, in a quiet area east of Tampa. The line stayed open, and the dispatcher listened as a man said 'Sorry, buddy', followed by a loud bang.

What came next has shaken even veteran investigators. Sheriff Chad Chronister said a small child could then be heard begging, in part, 'Daddy, please don't shoot me. Daddy, please don't kill me.' The child repeated the plea three or four times before a second bang.

Deputies Arrived Too Late

Deputies reached the house at 3:40pm, just over 10 minutes after the call. As they moved around the property, one of them saw a small child lying motionless on the floor inside.

Recognising the emergency, the deputies forced open the front door . By then the shooting was over. Inside they found a man, a woman, and three children, all dead from gunshot wounds.

The open line gave the emergency centre a window into the attack. The dispatcher heard the commotion while deputies were still minutes away, racing towards an address where the worst had already happened.

'Pure Evil' in a Family Home

Chronister did not hide his reaction, calling the scene 'pure evil' during a news conference on Thursday evening. He said the father killed the three children first, then shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

The children were one, three, and five years old. All three were under the age of six. The sheriff said the father executed them one by one as the open phone line carried the sound into the emergency centre, where a dispatcher could only listen.

No Record and No Warning

Neither parent had a criminal history, according to the HCSO, and the family had lived at the Sparkman Road address for about a year with no previous calls for service. Those police records offered no indication of the violence to come.

Investigators have not released the names of the family, a motive, or the identity of the person who dialled 911. It remains unclear whether a victim managed to call for help or whether the line opened some other way during the attack. Detectives are still piecing together the final minutes inside the home.

A Community and a Dispatcher Left Reeling

The HCSO said it is offering peer support to the deputies who entered the home and to the dispatcher who heard the killings in real time. The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, and it lands in a county that has seen family killings before, including a 2018 attack by a veteran deputy who killed three relatives.

For the neighbours on Sparkman Road, the questions now outnumber the answers, and a family of five is gone.