Eleven Medicaid providers in Ohio have been indicted over allegations they improperly billed the government-funded healthcare programme for more than $115,000 (£87,000), including claims involving patients who were dead, hospitalised or never received the services charged for.

The cases, investigated by the Ohio Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, involve alleged false claims, overlapping claims and payments for care that was never delivered.

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson announced the indictments, which were secured in Franklin County and involve providers from several parts of the state, including Greater Cleveland and Akron.

Prosecutors allege the defendants submitted fraudulent claims for in-home healthcare and other Medicaid-funded services, undermining a programme designed to support eligible low-income residents, older people and individuals with disabilities.

Among the allegations are claims that providers billed for services when clients were hospitalised or had died, as well as charges for care that was never delivered. Investigators also identified cases involving providers who allegedly billed separate employers for overlapping hours worked with the same client.

One particularly unusual allegation involves a provider who reportedly billed Medicaid for between 16 and 24 hours of in-home services on days when the provider was also attending cosmetology school.

Medicaid is jointly funded by the federal government and individual states. Although states administer their own programmes, providers must follow strict billing requirements, including documenting services actually delivered and ensuring claims match authorised care arrangements.

Providers Accused of Billing for Unavailable or Deceased Clients

The allegations involve several questionable billing practices. Investigators claim some providers submitted claims for hours they did not work, while others allegedly continued charging Medicaid when circumstances made the reported services impossible.

Dajuan Miller, 36, of Reynoldsburg, allegedly billed for 16 to 24 hours of in-home care daily while attending cosmetology school. Investigators identified the claims through a data-mining initiative launched earlier this year. The alleged loss totalled $51,948 (£39,500) between May 2024 and March 2026.

Shaquille Roberson, 35, of Cleveland, is accused of billing two home-health agencies for services to the same client after switching agencies, allegedly costing Medicaid $19,287 (£14,700).

Lisa Pitts, 52, also of Cleveland, allegedly submitted claims while her client was hospitalised and continued billing for a week after the person's death. The alleged financial loss was estimated at $3,475 (£2,640).

Other cases reportedly involve providers billing while clients were in nursing facilities, aides working elsewhere or travelling, and claims for services that were never provided.

The defendants face criminal charges, but indictments are allegations and do not establish guilt. They will have the opportunity to contest the accusations in court.

Ohio Intensifies Crackdown Following Previous Fraud Cases

The latest indictments follow several Medicaid fraud investigations across Ohio this year.

In September, 18 providers were indicted over alleged fraud exceeding $355,000 (£270,000), involving claims for undelivered services and billing after clients had died. In August, six providers faced charges involving $558,383 (£424,000) in alleged losses, including claims involving hospitalised or deceased clients.

The Ohio Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates suspected healthcare fraud alongside state and federal authorities.

Wilson said new legislation had strengthened investigators' ability to detect suspicious claims and prosecute offenders.

'Ohio's taxpayers deserve justice when thieves steal from Medicaid,' Wilson said. 'Thanks to a new law passed by the General Assembly, our team has stronger tools to detect fraud sooner and hold more offenders accountable.'

The cases highlight the growing use of data analysis to identify suspicious billing, including excessive working hours, overlapping employment and claims for services when recipients were unavailable.