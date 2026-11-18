Australian music teacher Naomi Tekea Craig has been jailed for eight years and six months after sexually abusing a pupil who was 12 when the offending began and later giving birth to his child.

Craig, 34, was sentenced at Perth District Court on Tuesday, 17 November, after pleading guilty to 12 child sex offences involving the boy, who was 12 and 13 during the abuse. She will be eligible for parole after serving six years and six months.

The abuse continued for more than a year and was exposed after the boy's mother installed CCTV cameras at the family home. Footage captured Craig sexually assaulting him and was handed to police. Paternity testing confirmed the boy was the father of the daughter Craig gave birth to in January 2026.

How Craig Gained Access to the Family Home

Craig met the boy in 2023 after he moved to Mandurah, south of Perth, from interstate and enrolled at a school where she taught music. She supervised a band he joined and befriended his mother.

Although the boy later moved to another school, Craig maintained contact, drove him to classes and had a key to the family home. His mother also allowed Craig to stay overnight. Most offences took place at the property, 7NEWS reported.

Craig bought the boy gifts, including a music subscription she threatened to cancel if he did not answer her messages. She monitored his social media and questioned him about contact with other children.

She also sent him intimate photographs and videos. Messages sent before her arrest in December 2025 included requests for him to 'make me feel loved' and complaints that she was 'sick of begging for your attention,' the ABC reported.

Pregnancy and the Impact on the Victim

In May 2025, Craig told a friend she wanted another child and became pregnant around that time. She told the boy she wanted more children with him and wished to raise the baby together, according to court reporting.

Paternity testing confirmed the boy was the father. Craig gave birth to a daughter in January 2026, weeks after the boy's mother reported her to police.

Prosecutor Mark Nicol said the offending was likely to have lifelong effects on the 'highly vulnerable' victim. His school attendance had fallen sharply and his relationship with his family had become strained. A trauma therapist was engaged to support him.

Judge John Prior described Craig's actions as a 'gross breach of trust.' He said the boy was 'legally incapable' of consenting and that further acts may have occurred but had not resulted in charges.

Sentence and Restrictions After Release

Craig pleaded guilty to 12 offences, including sexual penetration of a child under 13, procuring a child to engage in sexual behaviour and possessing child exploitation material. She received an effective sentence of eight years and six months, with parole eligibility after six years and six months.

Craig was placed on the sex offenders register for life and given a lifetime violence restraining order to protect the victim, according to 7NEWS. Her registration means she will be unable to work with children.