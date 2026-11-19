A music teacher who befriended a schoolboy's mother, held a key to the family home, and drove him to class spent 16 months abusing the boy before security cameras exposed her, a Perth court heard.

Naomi Tekea Craig, 34, was sentenced at Perth District Court on Tuesday, 17 November, after pleading guilty to 12 child sex offences. The charges included sexual penetration of a child under 13, procuring a child to engage in sexual behaviour, and possessing child exploitation material. She will be eligible for parole after six years and six months.

Trust Built Over Two Years

The court heard Craig met the boy in 2023, when his family moved to Mandurah and he enrolled at the school where she taught music. She supervised his band, grew close to his mother, and kept that friendship going after he transferred to a different school. She drove him to class and held a key to his home.

Most of the abuse happened inside that home, where the boy's mother trusted Craig to spend time alone with her son, including during sleepovers. The first offences took place when he was 12.

Prosecutor Mark Nicol told the court the boy was 'highly vulnerable' and that the crimes would likely have lifelong impacts, calling the case a 'nightmare without end' for the family.

Gifts, Control and a Wanted Baby

Craig showered the boy with presents, among them a music subscription she threatened to cancel if he ignored her messages. She monitored his social media, questioned his contact with a girl, and made him record what he was doing.

In May 2025, she told a friend she wanted another baby. She also told the boy she wanted more children with him.

The Footage That Ended It

The abuse was uncovered when security cameras the parents had installed at home recorded Craig assaulting the boy. His mother handed the footage to police and reported her, and Craig was arrested in December 2025. In January 2026, she gave birth to the boy's daughter.

In Love, and Eligible for Parole

Judge John Prior said Craig was in love with the boy but that the child was 'legally incapable' of consenting. He called the offending a 'gross breach of trust' and told her, 'You knew how old the child was when you were offending against him.' He said other acts had likely occurred that never became charges. The court heard Craig had undiagnosed bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder at the time.

The eight-and-a-half-year term means Craig will be eligible for parole after six years and six months, while remaining on the sex offenders register for life and subject to restrictions on working with children. She has separated from her husband, with whom she has a young son, and has custody of the baby. The court heard the infant is likely to stay with her in prison for about a year.

For the family who welcomed Craig in, handed her a key, and let her drive their son to school, the sentence ends a case that began with ordinary trust. She used that trust to reach the boy.