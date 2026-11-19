Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular is facing two rape charges after allegedly instructing a 17-year-old girl to conceal her age and tell viewers that the vodka she was drinking during a livestream was water.

The 20-year-old, whose real name is Braden Peters, was indicted on 13 November 2026 on two counts of rape and one misdemeanour count of providing alcohol to a person under 21, according to WCVB. The allegations stem from an incident at his family's home in Chatham, Massachusetts, on 23 May 2025.

The indictment marks a new development in the criminal proceedings against Peters.

Clavicular Allegedly Told Teen to Lie About Her Age

According to allegations detailed in police records, the teenager met Peters online before he arranged an Uber to bring her to his family's property on Cape Cod.

The alleged victim claimed Peters gave her alcohol during the visit while they were livestreaming on Twitch.

According to WCVB's reporting on the police account, Peters allegedly instructed the then-17-year-old to tell viewers she was 18 and that the vodka she was drinking was actually water.

The alleged instructions were reportedly intended to prevent their Twitch accounts or livestream from being banned because of the teenager's age and alcohol consumption.

During the livestream, Peters allegedly kissed the girl while she was intoxicated. Police records reportedly included footage in which she could be heard telling him that she was very drunk.

After the livestream ended, the teenager allegedly went to sleep and woke up to find Peters sexually assaulting her.

Two Rape Counts Included in Latest Indictment

Peters was initially charged on 8 September 2026 with one count of rape, one count of drugging someone for sexual intercourse and one count of procuring liquor for a person under 21.

However, the latest indictment includes two rape counts and one misdemeanour charge relating to the alleged provision of alcohol to an underage person.

According to Boston 25 News, the original drugging charge was no longer included in the indictment and was replaced by an additional rape count. The grand jury returned the indictment on 13 November.

Peters appeared in Orleans District Court on 22 October, where he pleaded not guilty to the original charges. He was released after posting $10,000 (approximately £7,631) bail.

The judge also ordered him to surrender his passport, stay away from the alleged victim and refrain from posting about her online.

Following the indictment, the case moved to Barnstable Superior Court. As of 18 November, no arraignment date had been announced for the new Superior Court proceedings.

Peters Denies Allegations

Peters has denied wrongdoing through his legal representatives, who have challenged the allegations against him.

His initial not-guilty plea concerned the original charges filed in Massachusetts. The allegations have not been proven in court, and Peters remains presumed innocent unless convicted.

Separately, the alleged victim previously filed a civil lawsuit against Peters. However, NBC News reported in October that she removed the sexual assault allegations from an amended version of the complaint to avoid interfering with the Massachusetts criminal prosecution.

Influencer Previously Faced Legal Controversies

Peters became widely known in 2025 through content focused on 'looksmaxxing', an online trend centred on maximising physical attractiveness through appearance-related practices.

His videos and livestreams often feature discussions about facial features, physical appearance and techniques intended to improve attractiveness.

The influencer has also faced legal controversy in Florida. In March 2026, he was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanour battery and conspiracy to commit battery after allegedly provoking a confrontation between two women and sharing footage of the incident online.

However, prosecutors subsequently declined to file charges in July, citing insufficient evidence to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, according to PEOPLE.

The Massachusetts case is now proceeding following the grand jury indictment, with Peters facing two rape counts and an additional charge relating to the alleged provision of alcohol to a minor.