A former California juvenile detention therapist accused of sexually abusing a teenage client has reportedly been arrested again after being stopped for alleged drink-driving with the same boy she was ordered to avoid.

Sofia Ann-Buitron Drotts, 26, a former behavioural health clinician at Contra Costa County's John A. Davis Juvenile Hall in Martinez, California, was reportedly found with the teenage boy during a traffic stop on 25 October.

According to a federal lawsuit filed by civil rights attorney John Burris on 17 November, California Highway Patrol officers stopped Drotts for allegedly driving dangerously while intoxicated and discovered the teenager inside her vehicle.

Drotts had previously been ordered by a judge to stay away from the boy as a condition of her release.

Drotts was initially arrested in July and charged with seven felonies, including unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation, sexual penetration and sending harmful material to a minor. Prosecutors also accused her of possessing child sexual abuse material.

She pleaded not guilty and was released on bond two days after her initial court appearance. Following the October incident, prosecutors reportedly added felony child cruelty and a misdemeanour driving under the influence charge.

She was taken back into custody on 13 November and was being held without bail, according to reports published on 18 November. She also pleaded not guilty to the additional charges that day.

Second Teenager Makes Separate Abuse Allegations

The original criminal investigation centred on a teenager identified in court documents as John Doe, who was reportedly 14 when the alleged grooming began.

Drotts was assigned to work with him while he was detained at the juvenile facility. Prosecutors allege their sexual relationship began after his release and continued between April and July 2026.

The family's civil complaint alleges she exploited her professional position to establish an inappropriate emotional relationship with the boy, eventually encouraging him to disregard school and probation requirements.

A separate government claim introduces allegations involving a second teenager, now 18, who claims Drotts sexually, physically and emotionally abused him while he was underage and receiving treatment at the facility.

Attorney Burris criticised the county's handling of the situation. 'Assigning this woman to work with impressionable young men was like assigning a wolf to guard a hen house,' he said.

The lawsuit accuses county departments of overlooking warning signs and failing to investigate complaints. The second teenager's claim seeks more than $100,000 (approximately £75,000) in damages.

Similar Therapist Abuse Cases Raise Safeguarding Concerns

The allegations have drawn comparisons with other cases involving professionals accused of exploiting vulnerable minors under their care.

In 2014, former California juvenile detention therapist Ana Patricia Moennich faced charges involving alleged sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old patient at Camp Mendenhall. She was accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with the teenager during therapy sessions over several months.

Although the circumstances differ, both cases highlight concerns about safeguarding children in institutional care and the power imbalance between therapists and young patients.

Contra Costa County has not publicly provided a detailed response to the latest lawsuit. Drotts remains accused, not convicted, and the criminal allegations have yet to be tested at trial.