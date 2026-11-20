A masked suspect has sparked disbelief in Dallas after using heavy machinery to remove an ATM from a bank drive-through in an overnight burglary captured on camera. The unusual theft has drawn comparisons to a crime scene from GTA 6 as police investigate the incident near an apartment complex.

The burglary took place shortly before 3:30am on Wednesday, 18 November, along Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas, Texas, near a Bank of Texas branch and Presbyterian Hospital. Dallas police responded to a burglary call in the 8200 block of Walnut Hill Lane, where a suspect used a forklift-style vehicle to uproot and haul away an ATM.

Footage recorded by nearby resident Liz Anderson showed the suspect manoeuvring the machinery around the drive-through lane before lifting the machine and driving away. The person appeared to be dressed in dark clothing and wearing a face covering.

Anderson said she woke up around 3am after hearing the vehicle's reversing alarm and metal clanging. Initially mistaking the noise for a rubbish truck, she looked outside and realised a theft was taking place.

'I thought it was a trash truck getting our dumpsters because it had that beeping noise that they make,' Anderson told NBC 5 DFW.

She added: 'I probably should not have opened my blinds in hindsight, but I was trying to get a good shot.'

Police Investigate ATM Theft and Nearby Damage

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded just before 3:30am, but no arrests had been announced as of the latest update. The ATM was reportedly hauled away, leaving damaged material in the bank's drive-through lane.

Police later confirmed that both the ATM and forklift were found abandoned under a bridge near White Rock Creek. They have not disclosed whether any cash was stolen.

The vehicle used in the incident was identified as a Skyjack SJ843 telehandler, capable of lifting up to 8,000 pounds (3,630kg). The machine is typically used on construction sites, making its use in the burglary particularly striking.

A nearby Chase ATM along Skillman Road and Walnut Hill Lane was also found damaged, although police had not established whether the damage was linked to the theft. Bank of Texas said it was cooperating with investigators, while the branch remained open and customers were directed to alternative drive-through ATM facilities.

Forklift-Assisted ATM Thefts Have Happened Before

Although the Dallas incident looks like a scene from a video game, criminals have previously used heavy machinery to steal cash machines. Such burglaries typically involve removing ATMs from their foundations before transporting them elsewhere, often leaving substantial property damage.

In October 2024, suspects in Omaha, Nebraska, reportedly used a telehandler to pull an ATM from a credit union before loading it into a stolen U-Haul truck. Similar incidents have been investigated in other US cities, with construction machinery used to bypass conventional security barriers.

In Sacramento County, California, authorities also investigated a forklift-assisted ATM theft in 2023, eventually making arrests linked to the crime.

The method has also led to serious criminal consequences. In November 2026, an Iowa man, John Fitzgerald Bennett, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison after admitting to a forklift-assisted ATM theft in Cedar Falls in May 2025. He was ordered to pay more than $246,000 (£186,000) in restitution.

The Dallas investigation remains ongoing as authorities attempt to identify the masked suspect.