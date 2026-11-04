A Kansas woman who went into labour while waiting to cast her early ballot refused to leave the polling station without voting, earning praise for her determination after completing her civic duty just as her contractions intensified. The expectant mother arrived at the Shawnee County Election Office in Topeka, Kansas, at around 10 am, intending to vote ahead of Election Day on 3 November 2026. However, what began as an ordinary trip to the polling station quickly turned into an unexpected situation when election officials realised she was already in active labour.

According to the Kansas City Star, the woman was experiencing increasingly frequent contractions but remained determined to cast her ballot before heading to hospital. Shawnee County Assistant Election Commissioner Jake Fisher told CNN that her contractions were initially occurring approximately every five minutes. Despite the circumstances, she had no intention of abandoning her plans to vote.

Fisher recalled approaching the woman and discovering just how determined she was to complete the process. 'She was very adamant,' he told the Kansas City Star, recalling her response: 'I'm here to vote, and I'm going to vote my ballot.' The election official said he was impressed by her resolve, particularly as her labour appeared to be progressing.

'I Voted' and 'Future Voter' Stickers

Fisher revealed that the woman was in her second pregnancy, but her labour was progressing considerably faster than it had during her first. By the time a family member arrived at the polling station to take her to hospital, her contractions had reportedly shortened to just two minutes apart.

Despite the increasingly urgent situation, the woman remained in good spirits after successfully casting her ballot. Election officials even gave her an 'I Voted' sticker to mark the occasion, along with another small memento for the baby she was about to welcome.

'We gave her an "I Voted" sticker. We also gave her a future voter sticker as well that she peeled off and put on her tummy,' Fisher told the outlet. He said the polling station staff had helped voters through various difficult circumstances over the years, but this was the first time they had encountered someone in active labour.

'We've helped people vote, you know, through all kinds of circumstances,' he said. 'But labour had never been a factor before.' Fisher added that the staff did everything they could to accommodate her determination to vote while ensuring she could leave for the hospital afterwards.

'She was very determined to cast her ballot, so we did everything within our power to help her do that, and then get her on her way,' he explained. The election official also praised her dedication, describing her as someone who had gone above and beyond to exercise her right to vote.

'Any voter is a good, dedicated voter but that's someone who went above and beyond,' he told CNN.

Internet Calls Kansas Voter a 'Patriot'

The unusual polling station encounter also attracted attention on social media, where users praised the woman for refusing to let her labour prevent her from casting her ballot. One user called her a 'Patriot', while another joked about the newborn already having a future in American politics. 'Get that baby registered and back to the polls by 8pm,' the commenter quipped.

The story emerged as millions of Americans headed to polling stations on 3 November for the 2026 midterm elections, with voters deciding which party would control Congress for the remainder of US President Donald Trump's second term. Kansas, traditionally a Republican stronghold, also faced an unusually competitive Senate race, with incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall challenged by Democrat Adam Hamilton.

While the election carried significant political stakes, the Kansas woman's experience offered a rather unusual reminder of the lengths some voters would go to fulfil their civic responsibilities. She may have arrived at the polling station expecting a routine early voting trip, but she left with an 'I Voted' sticker, a future voter sticker on her tummy and an even more memorable journey to the hospital.