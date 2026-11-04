Ilhan Omar won a fifth term in Congress in Minnesota on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, despite a federal search of her Washington home. The Democratic congresswoman defeated Republican John Nagel and independent candidate DeVelle L. Jackson in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District.

Her victory came amid an ongoing federal investigation into immigration documentation, with no criminal charges announced against her.

For context, Omar first entered Congress in 2019 after winning the 2018 midterm elections. She became one of the first two Muslim women elected to the US House of Representatives. Her latest campaign faced scrutiny after federal investigators searched her Washington, DC, residence on 12 October.

The search occurred three weeks before election day, prompting questions from Democrats about the timing of the operation. Omar denied wrongdoing and accused President Donald Trump's administration of using federal law enforcement against political opponents.

Ilhan Omar Cruises to Victory in Minneapolis Stronghold

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's unofficial election results, Omar secured 262,702 votes, representing 76.48 per cent of ballots cast.

Nagel, a retired state trooper, received 55,765 votes, or 16.23 per cent. Independent candidate Jackson finished with 24,110 votes, representing 7.02 per cent.

All 217 precincts had reported by Wednesday, 4 November, although the figures remained unofficial pending certification.

The outcome extended Omar's hold on a district encompassing Minneapolis and surrounding communities. Despite the investigation receiving national attention, her challengers failed to mount a serious electoral threat.

Omar had returned to Minnesota during the final weeks of campaigning, casting her ballot and meeting Somali constituents at a Minneapolis shopping centre. Streamer Hasan Piker also joined her campaign, according to Fox News Digital.

Federal Probe Into Omar's Immigration Records Continues

The US Department of Justice confirmed that Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a judicially authorised search warrant on 12 October. HSI operates within US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, part of the Department of Homeland Security.

The department described the operation as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation but initially provided limited details about its scope.

According to Reuters, investigators are examining whether Omar or relatives supplied inaccurate information in immigration documents submitted decades ago. The inquiry concerns the family's arrival in the United States and subsequent citizenship applications.

The allegations remain unproven, and Omar has consistently denied wrongdoing.

The Associated Press independently reported that investigators seized Omar's mobile phone and issued grand jury subpoenas, including some involving her relatives.

Fox News Digital additionally reported that agents confiscated her passport and computer and obtained DNA evidence. However, the reporting does not establish how the DNA was collected or what investigators believe it demonstrates.

Omar's sister, Sahra Noor, also voluntarily spoke with federal investigators, according to Reuters and Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department sought to keep search-warrant documents sealed while investigators continued reviewing evidence.

In a court filing dated 27 October, prosecutors opposed requests from media organisations to release the records. They argued that premature disclosure could compromise the investigation before decisions about potential charges were reached.

Omar Denies Wrongdoing as Legal Scrutiny Grows

Omar has repeatedly rejected allegations concerning her immigration history, describing the investigation as politically motivated.

In an interview with The Nation, published on 2 November, she said, 'Trump has an unhealthy and creepy obsession with me.'

She portrayed the investigation as an attempt to intimidate her because of her political positions and background.

Her spokesperson, Jackie Rogers, separately rejected allegations circulating about Omar's personal history, describing them as baseless and politically motivated.

Trump, however, denied directing the search. Speaking to reporters on 12 October, he said he had 'nothing to do' with the operation and indicated that responsibility rested with the Justice Department.

Separately, Washington, DC, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro acknowledged that her office was examining questions concerning Omar's financial disclosures. She did not announce criminal charges, and the existence of an inquiry does not establish misconduct.

The timing of the search also attracted criticism because Justice Department practice has historically discouraged overt investigative action involving candidates close to elections.

Omar's electoral position is now clear. With more than three-quarters of the district's votes in the unofficial count, she secured another term representing Minneapolis. The federal investigation remains open as she prepares to begin her fifth term in January 2027.