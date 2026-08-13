Nigel Farage may have to wait until close to breakfast on Friday to learn his political fate as election officials confront a three-foot ballot paper containing a record 34 candidates.

Voters in Clacton will choose their next MP on Thursday after Farage resigned from Parliament and forced a by-election in the Essex constituency he won in 2024. Polling stations will remain open from 7am until 10pm.

The winner would ordinarily be expected within hours. However, the extraordinary ballot paper, measuring approximately 90cm, could complicate the verification and counting process and reportedly push the declaration towards 5am.

Britain's Longest Ballot Paper

Tendring District Council said the 34 candidates are believed to represent the largest field ever assembled for a UK parliamentary election.

The previous record was set during the 2008 Haltemprice and Howden by-election, when 26 people stood against former Conservative minister David Davis.

Clacton's ballot is longer than many voters' arms and has already created practical difficulties. Election officials have had to determine how postal ballots should be folded, how the papers will fit inside envelopes and how they can be displayed during the count.

The size could also slow down officials as they unfold, verify and sort every paper by hand. Candidate representatives must be able to observe the process, requiring enough table space for the unusually long voting slips to be examined properly.

Ballot boxes from 51 polling stations must first arrive at the count centre and be verified against official records before votes can be sorted. There is no guaranteed declaration time, although the result is expected early on Friday.

Why Are 34 Candidates Standing?

The crowded field includes Farage, satirical candidate Count Binface, Reclaim leader Laurence Fox and conspiracy theorist Piers Corbyn.

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Three candidates are representing different branches of the Official Monster Raving Loony Party, while numerous independents and smaller parties have also entered the race.

Labour, the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and Greens declined to participate, describing the by-election as an unnecessary political stunt. Their absence created space for novelty, protest and single-issue candidates to join the ballot.

Anyone seeking to stand for Parliament must submit valid nomination papers backed by 10 registered voters and pay a £500 deposit. The money is returned only if the candidate receives more than five per cent of valid votes.

The council confirmed the record field after nominations closed in July.

Why Did Farage Trigger the Vote?

Farage resigned as Clacton's MP on 8 July while facing scrutiny over financial support received from wealthy backers.

He denied wrongdoing and argued that local voters, rather than parliamentary authorities or the media, should decide whether he deserved to remain their representative.

The Reform UK leader won Clacton at the 2024 general election with 21,225 votes and a majority of 8,405. He is widely expected to reclaim the seat, but no exit poll will provide an early indication of the result.

His most recognisable opponent is Count Binface, whose campaign has helped turn the contest into an unusual combination of political judgement and electoral spectacle.

Whatever the final margin, Clacton has already made history. The immediate question is how long officials will need to unfold, organise and count Britain's longest parliamentary ballot before delivering their verdict.