A task force of Democratic lawmakers, election lawyers and good-government groups has prepared legal briefs in advance to counter what its members fear could be attempts by Donald Trump's administration to challenge or disrupt next week's midterm results.

Members of the group fear the administration could point to slow vote counts in states such as California and Alaska as evidence of fraud. They have compiled contact lists for places they regard as high risk, including California, Illinois and New York.

The White House says the president has done more than any predecessor to ensure free and fair elections.

Task Force Prepares for Worst Case

More than a dozen people describing themselves as an election protection task force are coordinating ahead of polling day on Tuesday 3 November, NPR reported on Wednesday 28 October 2026. The effort brings together Democratic lawmakers and staff, election litigators, scholars and nonpartisan groups.

Some members have prewritten legal briefs ready for worst-case scenarios. They also hold what NPR described as a 'Rolodex of key contacts' in areas they consider high risk.

Those lists include places where election officials may have echoed the president's rhetoric on election denial, places where results are expected to be close or slow to count, and states where Trump has previously focused scrutiny, including California, Illinois and New York.

Members are particularly concerned that the administration could portray lengthy vote counts in California and Alaska as evidence of fraud, although delayed results do not by themselves indicate irregularities.

Election Lawyer Describes Three-Step Playbook

Justin Vail of Protect Democracy, a former special assistant to President Joe Biden, set out what he called a three-step playbook. 'First, he deceives Americans, manufacturing false claims about voter fraud and the security of our elections,' Vail said.

'Second, he seeks to disrupt the normal state and local management of elections. And if that's all not enough, Trump is prepared to outright deny election results that he doesn't like.'

Marc Elias, the election litigator and a member of the task force, said the risks ran from voter registration to the seating of winners. 'History has shown that Donald Trump is willing to weaponise power against all points of that process,' he said. 'This is not something that we wait until election subversion has taken place.'

NPR said the administration has gathered millions of state voter records, tried to restrict mail-in voting, declined to invite international election observers and raised the idea of sending armed federal personnel to polling places.

Trump sought to have the US Postal Service deliver mail-in ballots only to voters on registration lists, but the courts blocked the move, and the Supreme Court kept it on hold. A University of Wisconsin-Madison tracker counts 31 federal lawsuits against the administration over its efforts to obtain state voter data.

On 9 October, a federal judge, in a challenge brought by Common Cause, ruled that the Justice Department's voter data policy exceeded its authority and vacated it nationwide. The department has appealed to the DC Circuit.

Senate Launches Observer Programme

Congress has also moved to place its own staff at counting centres. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Alex Padilla, the top Democrat on the committee overseeing election administration, said more than 100 Democratic staff had agreed to take part in the first Senate Election Observer Program.

Staff designated by lawmakers of either party can observe voting and tabulation, but may not advocate for candidates, count votes or interfere with voters or election workers. The House has run a staff observer programme since the 1980s.

'I am committed to using every tool to protect free and fair elections,' Padilla said. Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware said Democrats wanted to work alongside state authorities. 'We recognise that elections are run at the local level, at the state level,' she said.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican who chairs the committee, has not said whether Republican staff will join, according to NPR.

Clash Over Who Runs Elections

Elias said Congress could do more if it spoke with one voice, and blamed House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune for failing to do so. He suggested a brief submitted by both chambers asserting Congress's authority over elections.

Election law experts not advising lawmakers or candidates broadly agreed that the president has no independent role in running elections, which the Constitution assigns to the states and Congress, NPR reported.

Trump has argued otherwise. 'Remember, the States are merely an "agent" for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes,' he wrote on Truth Social in August.

In a July speech at the White House, he said: 'We want those elections to be honest. How easy is that to do, unless you want to cheat?' Task force members say such remarks are designed to make voter fraud seem plausible, although studies have found it to be vanishingly rare.

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said: 'President Trump has done more than any other President to ensure we have free and fair elections.'

Republican lawmakers have largely echoed the president's concerns about fraud and focused on the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register and photo ID to vote. The bill stalled in the Republican-led Senate.