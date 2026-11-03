President Donald Trump has urged Americans to pretend he is on the ballot in an extraordinary election-eve appeal to boost Republican turnout, warning that a Democratic victory could wipe out key policies from his administration. Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, the US president insisted his political record was at stake in the midterm elections, predicting a Republican landslide if supporters turned out in sufficient numbers.

Trump Urges Americans To Pretend He's on the Midterm Ballot

During Monday's phone interview, Trump acknowledged the importance of voter turnout in determining the outcome of congressional races, arguing that his presidency was effectively on the line.

'I'm just asking everybody to pretend that I'm on the ballot,' he said.

The president claimed Republicans receive 50% more votes when he appears on the ballot than when he does not, although he offered no evidence to substantiate the figure during the interview.

Trump urged supporters to vote, insisting their participation would determine whether Republicans secured a decisive victory.

'If our people vote, we win in a landslide,' he declared.

His remarks came as Republicans faced a challenging political environment ahead of the midterms, with control of Congress hanging in the balance.

Trump Warns Republicans Could Lose Key Tax Breaks

Trump warned that a Democratic victory could threaten key policies from his administration, including tax breaks on tips, overtime and Social Security benefits for seniors, as well as estate tax relief for farmers and small businesses.

'No tax on tips, no tax on Social Security for our great seniors, no tax on overtime, all the things that we've done, everything gets erased,' he told Hannity.

Trump reiterated that the measures could be 'wiped out' if Republicans lost, although their fate would ultimately depend on legislative action.

Trump Predicts Republican Landslide if Supporters Turn Out

The president repeatedly emphasised turnout as the decisive factor in the midterm races, urging supporters to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

'They got to get out, pretend I'm on the ballot, do whatever you want, but we have to vote,' he said.

Trump's intervention comes against the historical backdrop of midterm elections, which have often proved difficult for the party holding the presidency. His appeal sought to link Republican candidates directly to his administration's record and policy agenda.

Trump Defends Presidency During Election-Eve Interview

During the interview, Trump defended his record in office, pointing to economic growth, manufacturing investment, tax cuts and efforts to reduce prescription drug prices.

He claimed his administration had created trillions of dollars in wealth and argued the United States had regained international respect under his leadership.

The president also discussed US military action against Iran, insisting the operations were necessary to prevent the country from obtaining nuclear weapons.

But his closing message returned to the midterms, with Trump making clear he viewed the congressional contests as a test of his presidency.

His appeal to voters was unmistakable: even without his name on the ballot, he wanted Republicans to treat the election as though his political future depended on it.