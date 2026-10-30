US President Donald Trump cancelled two midterm campaign rallies in Kansas and Iowa, then abruptly reinstated them after a tense exchange with a Reuters reporter who asked whether his travel schedule was taking a toll on his health.

The White House said on Thursday, 29 October 2026, that Trump would no longer appear in person in Salina, Kansas, and Dubuque, Iowa, ahead of the 3 November midterm elections, and that he would instead hold telephone rallies. On Friday, however, the Associated Press reported that both events had been rescheduled for Sunday, citing a person familiar with Trump's campaign plans.

The announcement and reversal came as Trump faced questions about whether the 80-year-old president's demanding campaign schedule had influenced the cancellations. Trump firmly rejected that suggestion.

For much of October, Trump had been on the road campaigning for Republican candidates in a series of competitive congressional contests that could determine control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) initially defended the changes by pointing to the party's electoral prospects in both states, before the schedule was changed again to restore the rallies.

The reversal in plans coincided with an on-camera confrontation in Maryland, in which Trump told a Reuters reporter, 'You look like hell', after being pressed about whether extensive travelling and fatigue had played any part in his decision-making.

Trump Scraps Rallies, Then Clashes With Reporter on Tiring Travel

The confrontation unfolded on Thursday evening at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, after Trump returned from a campaign appearance in South Carolina.

Reuters reporter Jacob Bogage questioned the president about his health and whether extensive travelling had affected his decision to skip Kansas.

Trump initially responded positively about his condition and predicted a successful election night for Republicans.

The exchange became confrontational when Bogage asked whether the cancelled appearance had anything to do with being tired of travelling.

'You're sick to ask that question. You are sick,' Trump replied.

After learning that Bogage worked for Reuters, the president criticised the news agency and turned his attention to the journalist's physical appearance.

Trump described the reporter as being out of shape before defending his own health.

'I feel perfect. You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell,' he said.

The remarks were captured during the presidential press exchange, providing a direct record of the confrontation.

Trump also explained that he initially considered the Kansas appearance unnecessary because Republican Senator Roger Marshall was performing well.

'I don't feel I have to go to Kansas,' the president said.

The explanation offered little detail about the wider scheduling decision. It did, however, make clear that Trump disputed any suggestion that illness or exhaustion had prompted the change.

Why Trump's Scrapped Rallies Suddenly Mattered

The cancellations initially represented a departure from Trump's established campaign strategy, which has relied heavily on large, in-person gatherings.

Kansas and Iowa were particularly important because Republicans faced competitive races despite their traditionally favourable political landscapes.

In Kansas, Marshall is seeking re-election against Democrat Adam Hamilton. The contest has attracted attention as Republicans attempt to defend their Senate majority.

Iowa also features closely contested congressional races, making the final campaign appearances important for Republican turnout efforts.

The RNC defended its original decision by pointing to the party's electoral prospects in both states.

'With Republicans in a strong position in Kansas and Iowa, previously planned in-person rallies in those states will no longer take place as scheduled,' the committee said.

Party officials instead outlined plans for a concentrated programme of telephone rallies across nearly 20 states.

The alternative would allow Trump to address voters in several locations without the travel commitments associated with traditional campaign appearances.

Yet the decision raised an obvious question. Why abandon two scheduled appearances so close to polling day? The answer changed within hours.

On Friday, the Associated Press reported that Trump would visit Kansas and Iowa after all, with both appearances rearranged to accommodate his expanded telephone campaign schedule. The reversal meant the original cancellations were no longer the final word on his weekend plans.

Trump's Midterm Rally Reversal Puts Campaign Schedule Back in Focus

Trump's travel arrangements have attracted attention because of his age and the intensity of his campaign commitments. At 80, he remains the oldest person elected US president, making questions about his stamina a recurring feature of political coverage.

However, the cancellation of campaign appearances does not establish that the president is experiencing health problems. Trump has denied that fatigue influenced his decisions, while Republican officials have presented the scheduling changes as a way to maximise voter outreach.

The White House has also outlined an extensive programme of telephone appearances supporting Republican candidates before Election Day.

Trump was additionally scheduled to campaign in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Friday, maintaining an in-person presence alongside the remote events.

The dispute surrounding his schedule therefore involves two separate matters, the practical decisions facing Republican campaign organisers and the president's response to questions about his health. With the Kansas and Iowa appearances restored, attention turns to Sunday's revised programme and Trump's final efforts to mobilise Republican voters before Tuesday's election.