Kanye West had stayed behind at his ranch in Wyoming while his four children went back to Los Angeles with Kim Kardashian after a family holiday in the Dominican Republic earlier this month. However, the rapper "missed" his children so much that he flew home to LA before the weekend to "catch up as a family."

According to a report in People magazine, Kanye West has taken a break from working on his new music and his 2020 presidential campaign as an independent candidate to spend time with Kim Kardashian, his wife of six years, and their children- North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.

"He is still busy working on his music and presidential campaign, but really missed the kids and flew to see them," the source said, adding: "They are all spending the weekend at their Hidden Hills house and catching up as a family."

The family-of-six had recently taken a vacation in the Dominican Republic after recent public outbursts by the "Jesus Is King" rapper, during which he revealed he wanted Kim to abort when she was expecting their first child. In another Twitter rant, the 43-year-old had accused his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of being white supremacists and also said that he has been trying to divorce the reality TV star for two years.

After Kanye's return to LA, the family went on a short trip to Colorado where they enjoyed paddle boarding. Kim, who previously opened up about her husband's battle from a cycle of bipolar disorder, took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share photographs from the visit. They were also joined by Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and family friend Harry Hudson for the lakeside adventure.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star uploaded the pictures with a surfer emoji. One of the pictures showed the 39-year-old sharing a paddleboard with daughter North, another showed her posing with Kanye, Kourtney, and Harry.

A source told People last week that saving her marriage with Kanye remains the priority for Kim, even though he has decided to continue his presidential bid despite her requests. The insider said: "Kim still seems focused on making her marriage work. She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming."

"He is moving ahead with the presidential campaign. This is a decision that no one can change his mind about," the source added.