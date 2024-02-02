Kanye West's latest encounter with paparazzi took a heated turn after he snatched a phone from a photographer. The rapper lost his cool after the photographer asked him a question about his wife, Bianca Censori.

"People want to know if Bianca has her free will. Some people are saying that you're controlling her," the TMZ contributor asked West.

West, who was covered head to toe in a black outfit, grabbed the phone from the reporter and asked: "Why do you feel like it's okay? I'm a human being. You think you can walk up on me like that?"

The situation went further out of control and West continued slamming the journalist for her "inappropriate" questions.

"You think because you're a white woman you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumbass s*** like that? Ask me about my wife, talking about if she's got free will? Are you crazy? Are you insane?"

The incident occurred when West was on his way to Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard on Monday. The video of the heated exchange has gone viral on Instagram and Twitter. In the video, he can be heard asking the reporter, if she had "free will" or if she "works for the devil".

"This is America! Have you got free will, or do you work for the devil? You're working for TMZ. I'm a legend, do you understand that? That's my wife," the rapper says as he continues lashing out at her.

He eventually gives the mobile phone back to the reporter, but he does not stop there. He asks her to "answer the questions" the way he is "supposed to" answer her questions. He goes on to suggest that she should resign from her job and that he would pay her more than she gets paid at her current organisation.

West and his wife have become the subjects of several speculations and controversies over the dynamics of their marriage.

Some media reports claimed that the rapper has banned his wife from using social media and that he is even barring her from interacting with others. Social media users have also often claimed that it is West who picks wild outfits for his wife.

An insider told Daily Mail: "He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."

"He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated," the source added.